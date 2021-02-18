The LSU women's basketball team's game at No. 17 Kentucky rescheduled for Friday has been postponed again, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday.
The game had already been pushed back a day because of the winter storm and related travel issues, and now it has been postponed without being rescheduled because of continued travel concerns.
LSU (8-10, 6-6 SEC), which was listed as one of the "First four out" of the NCAA tournament on ESPN's bracket projection, only has two game lefts on its schedule: Sunday at home against No. 18 Arkansas and next Thursday at home vs. Mississippi State. The Tigers were to finish the regular season Feb. 28 against Vanderbilt, but the Commodores opted out of the season after three SEC games.
The SEC tournament is scheduled for March 3-7 in Greenville, South Carolina.