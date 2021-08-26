The day after Kayshon Boutte established himself as LSU’s best wide receiver, he sat at home talking to his dad. They thought about framing the jersey he wore while setting a Southeastern Conference record for receiving yards in a single game, and they discussed the idea of Boutte running track.

Boutte had once recorded one of the fastest 200m times by a high schooler in the country. He originally intended to compete in both sports at LSU, but after his performance the night before, Boutte’s father said he should focus on football, the sport giving him national recognition.

“Not saying you don't need [track] and it's not going to help you,” Boutte’s father, Embrick, said, “but at the same time, you're seen in a different light.”

That one game truly transformed life for Boutte, taking an emerging freshman and turning him into of the most dynamic players in the conference. In LSU’s season finale against Ole Miss, he caught 14 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner on a twisted ankle.

Strangers knew Boutte’s name after that night. They began approaching him in public. But Boutte has deflected the attention. He seems nonchalant about what he accomplished, preferring to focus on what he needs to improve so he doesn’t become defined by one game.

“People talk to me, but I don't really go out a lot,” Boutte said. “I avoid all the noise and all the talk.”

All the talk now predicts Boutte will build on the end of his freshman season, when he averaged 175 yards over his last three games. He has landed on watch lists for the Maxwell Award and the Biletnikoff Award, and he received second-team preseason All-Southeastern Conference honors.

“He's been showing out this spring in practice, and he's been one of those guys that stayed consistent,” senior left guard Ed Ingram said. “He's going to be a force to be reckoned with this season.”

Boutte’s emergence wasn’t necessarily a surprise. He signed from New Iberia as a five-star recruit considered the No. 1 player in Louisiana. But this time last year, LSU had returned star wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall. Senior Racey McMath had positioned himself for more playing time. Five-star freshman tight end Arik Gilbert had joined the team. There were only so many targets to go around.

The receivers ahead of Boutte steadily left the field. Chase opted out before the season. Marshall dominated, then opted out midseason. Gilbert left the team. McMath missed the final month with an injury.

All the while, Boutte ran extra routes after practice with freshman quarterback Max Johnson as they waited for their turns. Boutte didn’t reach 50 yards in a single game the first two months of the season. But when the other receivers left, he filled the void. Boutte averaged 19.5 yards per reception over the final three games.

“I never did think I was going to do what I do,” Boutte said. “To this day, I still don't really talk about it because there’s still much to improve on. I was just a freshman.”

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

LSU to require vaccination proof or negative COVID test to enter Tiger Stadium football games Anyone attending LSU home games this season must provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of kickoff to enter Tiger Stadium, the school announced Tuesday morning.

Boutte has approached the prospect of stardom with a humble attitude. The night he broke the conference record, he went back to his apartment and played video games with friends. His dad said Boutte needed about two weeks to realize what he had done, and by then, he wanted to prepare for his sophomore year. Even now, Boutte shrugs when asked about his emergence as a potential star.

“One of the things I like about him most is how quiet he is whenever he's making big-time plays,” senior safety Todd Harris Jr. said. “He knows his role on the team. He don't really boast and brag about it. He just goes out and handles business.”

Boutte does have moments when he celebrates. After his second touchdown against Ole Miss, he ran through the end zone and two women met him in the corner of Tiger Stadium. They held their phones, filming the receiver. Boutte posed.

"I told him his personality was coming out," Boutte's father said. "You could see his warmth. It was him being him."

+2 Is the building job complete? LSU coach Ed Orgeron lets us know where his defensive line stands Ask almost anyone within the LSU football program about the team’s defensive line prospects for this season and one word invariably pops out o…

Not much aggravates Boutte, his father said, other than someone talking trash or doubting him. Boutte won’t engage, but when that happens, his father notices a look on his son’s face. Then he expects Boutte to make a play. He calls him a “silent assassin.”

They still remember the time a recruiting analyst said Boutte didn’t have “five-star speed,” a notion they scoffed at because of his times on the track. Boutte keeps a copy of the slight in his room. Though his dad said Boutte doesn’t use the words as direct motivation, his family clearly wants Boutte to prove the comment was wrong.

The season finale last year made Boutte the No. 1 wide receiver. With nine other legitimate options at the position, LSU hasn't decided who will start alongside him. Perhaps junior Jaray Jenkins. Maybe freshmen Brian Thomas or Malik Nabers. But one thing is certain: Boutte will have a chance to star.

During the offseason, Boutte’s shoulders broadened and his hands got stronger. He recognized his production came over three games, a small sample size. He wants to sustain that level of play for an entire season, which would bring more attention on a national level.

"He's going to be hell to contend with," Boutte's father said.

Boutte's father maintains no one has seen his son run as fast as he can on a football field. So next week, he hopes LSU calls a screen on the first play from scrimmage.

He envisions Boutte catching the ball, finding a crease and sprinting across the field for an 85-yard touchdown, the first score in a season full of them. Then his family can sit back as the commentators talk and everyone recognizes his speed.