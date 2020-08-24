Coming off its first national championship in 12 seasons, LSU football is ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25.
Clemson is ranked No. 1 and are followed by Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma. Ohio State is among nine teams in the Top 25 that will not play a football season this fall, since the Big Ten and the Pac-12 both decided to postpone their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
LSU was ranked No. 5 in the preseason coaches poll, and the Tigers also started the 2019 season ranked No. 6 in the AP preseason Top 25.
Here's the complete top 25:
1. Clemson
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Penn State
8. Florida
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Auburn
12. Wisconsin
13. Texas A&M
14. Texas
15. Oklahoma State
16. Michigan
17. Southern Cal
18. North Carolina
19. Minnesota
20. Cincinnati
21. Central Florida
22. Utah
23. Iowa State
24. Iowa
25. Tennessee
The Tigers will be without Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and a handful of other starters from both sides of the ball last year.
It was announced last week that SEC will play a league-only schedule this season, starting Sept. 26.