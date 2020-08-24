SEC Championship Football
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and LSU coach Ed Orgeron celebrate after winning the Southeastern Conference championship game 37-10 against Georgia on Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta.

 Associated Press file photo

Coming off its first national championship in 12 seasons, LSU football is ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25.

Clemson is ranked No. 1 and are followed by Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma. Ohio State is among nine teams in the Top 25 that will not play a football season this fall, since the Big Ten and the Pac-12 both decided to postpone their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LSU was ranked No. 5 in the preseason coaches poll, and the Tigers also started the 2019 season ranked No. 6 in the AP preseason Top 25.

Here's the complete top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. LSU

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Oklahoma State

16. Michigan

17. Southern Cal

18. North Carolina

19. Minnesota

20. Cincinnati

21. Central Florida

22. Utah

23. Iowa State

24. Iowa

25. Tennessee

LSU entered the 2019 season ranked No. 6 in both the coaches and AP top 25 before its title run.

The Tigers will be without Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and a handful of other starters from both sides of the ball last year.

It was announced last week that SEC will play a league-only schedule this season, starting Sept. 26.

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

