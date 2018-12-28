SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — On a blue-sky afternoon at Notre Dame Preparatory High, LSU had its first Fiesta Bowl practice in shorts and jerseys on a 60-degree, breezy Friday in the desert.
As is tradition toward the end of the year, the defensive players swapped practice jerseys. Inside linebacker Devin White traded with cornerback Kary Vincent and Jacob Phillips traded with safety Grant Delpit.
On the offense, which did not swap jerseys, wide receiver Stephen Sullivan wore a gold noncontact jersey. Tight end Jamal Pettigrew, who suffered an ACL tear in the summer, practiced with the team.
Although Pettigrew returned to practice on Nov. 19, it is unlikely that he will play in the Fiesta Bowl Jan. 1 against No. 8 Central Florida.
The team will practicing through Sunday, and Saturday is the last practice open to the media.