WINDERMERE, Fla. — The LSU men’s golf team finished fifth Tuesday at the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at the Isleworth Golf Club.
The Tigers finished the three-day tournament with a 2-under par 862 (292-286-284).
LSU bettered six top-50 ranked opponents at the Tavistock Collegiate. No. 13 Vanderbilt claimed the team title with a 31-under par 833. Will Gordon (Vanderbilt) claimed individual honors with a 16-under par.
LSU freshman Michael Sanders had a 5-under par 67 on the final day of play. Entering the day in a tie for 14th place, Sanders improved nine spots into a tie for fifth, with a 6-under par 210 (69-74-67).