Joe Burrow was named a finalist for the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award on Monday, continuing a historic season for the LSU quarterback.
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young are also finalists for the Maxwell Award, which is given to the College Player of the Year.
Hurts and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields are the other finalists for the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the nation's best quarterback. An LSU quarterback has never won the Davey O’Brien Award, and the school has not had a finalist since 1987.
Voting for the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien Award ends Dec. 8, the day after the conference championship games. The winners will be announced on Dec. 12 during the The Home Depot College Football Awards show.
Burrow has led LSU to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time in school history. With Burrow at quarterback, LSU clinched its spot in the Southeastern Conference Championship for the first time since 2011, and the Tigers are 11-0 before their final regular season game this weekend against Texas A&M.
Burrow has thrown for 4,014 yards and 41 touchdowns, an accomplishment no previous SEC quarterback had ever reached.
The senior has completed 78.9 percent of his passes — putting him on pace to break the NCAA record — and broken a slew of school records, becoming the most prolific quarterback in LSU history.
Burrow is also considered the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, the most prestigious award in college football.
"I know in my heart," coach Ed Orgeron said, "he's the best player in the country."