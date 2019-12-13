PAST HEISMAN WINNERS
1935 Jay Berwanger, Sr., RB, Chicago
1936 Larry Kelley, Sr., TE, Yale
1937 Clinton Frank, Sr., HB, Yale
1938 Davey O’Brien, Sr., QB, TCU
1939 Nile Kinnick, Sr., RB, Iowa
1940 Tom Harmon, Sr., RB, Michigan
1941 Bruce Smith, Sr., RB, Minnesota
1942 Frank Sinkwich, Sr., RB, Georgia
1943 Angelo Bertelli, Sr., QB, Notre Dame
1944 Les Horvath, Sr., HB, Ohio State
1945 Felix “Doc” Blanchard, Jr., FB, Army
1946 Glenn Davis, Sr., RB, Army
1947 John Lujack, Sr., QB, Notre Dame
1948 Doak Walker, Jr., RB, SMU
1949 Leon Hart, Sr., TE, Notre Dame
1950 Vic Janowicz, Jr., RB, Ohio State: Elyria, Ohio, is the hometown of Janowicz and former LSU coach Les Miles.
1951 Dick Kazmaier, Sr., RB, Princeton
1952 Billy Vessels, Sr., RB, Oklahoma
1953 John Lattner, Sr., RB, Notre Dame
1954 Alan Ameche, Sr., FB, Wisconsin
1955 Howard Cassady, Sr., RB, Ohio State
1956 Paul Hornung, Sr., QB, Notre Dame: The only Heisman winner from a losing team (2-8), Hornung later became an announcer on LSU TigerVision pay-per-view telecasts in the 1980s.
1957 John David Crow, Sr., RB, Texas A&M: A native of Marion, Louisiana, Crow went from being one of Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Junction Boys to the only player he coached to win the Heisman.
1958 Pete Dawkins, Sr., RB, Army
1959 Billy Cannon, Sr., RB, LSU: After finshing third in 1958, Cannon was the overwhelming choice a year later, beating Penn State quarterback Richie Lucas by over 1,300 points. Cannon’s 89-yard Halloween night punt return against Ole Miss remains the most iconic play in LSU football lore.
1960 Joe Bellino, Sr., RB, Navy
1961 Ernie Davis, Sr., RB, Syracuse
1962 Terry Baker, Sr., QB, Oregon State: Baker edged LSU’s Jerry Stovall, who like Cannon was a star on offense, defense and as a kick returner, by 89 points.
1963 Roger Staubach, Jr., QB, Navy
1964 John Huarte, Sr., QB, Notre Dame
1965 Mike Garrett, Sr., RB, Southern California
1966 Steve Spurrier, Sr., QB, Florida
1967 Gary Beban, Sr., QB, UCLA
1968 O.J. Simpson, Sr., RB, Southern California
1969 Steve Owens, Sr., RB, Oklahoma
1970 Jim Plunkett, Sr., QB, Stanford
1971 Pat Sullivan, Sr., QB, Auburn
1972 Johnny Rodgers, Sr., RB, Nebraska: LSU QB Bert Jones finished fourth.
1973 John Cappelletti, Sr., RB, Penn State
1974 Archie Griffin, Jr., RB, Ohio State
1975 Archie Griffin, Sr., RB, Ohio State
1976 Tony Dorsett, Sr., RB, Pittsburgh
1977 Earl Campbell, Sr., RB, Texas: Was traded from the Houston Oilers to the Saints in 1984 and finished his career with the Saints in 1985. Grambling QB and Zachary native Doug Williams finished fourth, LSU RB Charles Alexander finished ninth.
1978 Billy Sims, Jr., RB, Oklahoma: LSU RB Charles Alexander finished fifth.
1979 Charles White, Sr., RB, Southern California
1980 George Rogers, Sr., RB, South Carolina: Played for the Saints from 1981-84, leading the NFL in rushing as a rookie with 1,674 yards.
1981 Marcus Allen, Sr., RB, Southern California
1982 Herschel Walker, Jr., RB, Georgia
1983 Mike Rozier, Sr., RB, Nebraska
1984 Doug Flutie, Sr., QB, Boston College
1985 Bo Jackson, Sr., RB, Auburn
1986 Vinny Testaverde, Sr., QB, Miami (Florida)
1987 Tim Brown, Sr., WR, Notre Dame
1988 Barry Sanders, Jr., RB, Oklahoma State
1989 Andre Ware, Jr., QB, Houston
1990 Ty Detmer, Jr., QB, Brigham Young
1991 Desmond Howard, Jr., WR, Michigan
1992 Gino Torretta, Sr., QB, Miami (Florida)
1993 Charlie Ward, Sr., QB, Florida State
1994 Rashaan Salaam, Jr., RB, Colorado
1995 Eddie George, Sr., RB, Ohio State
1996 Danny Wuerffel, Sr., QB, Florida: Drafted in the fourth round in 1997 by the Saints, Wuerffel played 16 games in three seasons in New Orleans.
1997 Charles Woodson, Jr., CB/KR, Michigan
1998 Ricky Williams, Sr., RB, Texas: The Saints traded six draft picks in 1999 (Rounds 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7) and two picks in 2000 (Rounds 1, 3) to Washington for the right to draft Williams fifth overall. He was traded after the 2001 season.
1999 Ron Dayne, Sr., RB, Wisconsin
2000 Chris Weinke, Sr., QB, Florida State
2001 Eric Crouch, Sr., QB, Nebraska
2002 Carson Palmer, Sr., QB, Southern California
2003 Jason White, Sr., QB, Oklahoma
2004 Matt Leinart, Jr., QB, Southern California
2005 Vacated: Saints running back Reggie Bush (2006-10) won but returned the Heisman after being accused of accepting improper financial inducements at USC. The award for that year remains vacant.
2006 Troy Smith, Sr., QB, Ohio State
2007 Tim Tebow, So., QB, Florida
2008 Sam Bradford, So., QB, Oklahoma
2009 Mark Ingram, So., RB, Alabama: The first Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman, Ingram rushed for 6,007 yards and 50 touchdowns for the Saints from 2010-18.
2010 Cam Newton, Jr., QB, Auburn
2011 Robert Griffin III, Jr., QB, Baylor: LSU CB Tyrann Mathieu finsihed fifth.
2012 Johnny Manziel, Fr., QB, Texas A&M
2013 Jameis Winston, Fr., QB, Florida State
2014 Marcus Mariota, Jr., QB, Oregon
2015 Derrick Henry, Jr., RB, Alabama
2016 Lamar Jackson, So., QB, Louisville
2017 Baker Mayfield, Sr., QB, Oklahoma
2018 Kyler Murray, Jr., QB, Oklahoma
Most Heismans by school
7-Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma
6-USC
3-Army, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Nebraska
2-Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Navy, Texas, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Yale