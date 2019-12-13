Greatest Hits
PAST HEISMAN WINNERS

1935 Jay Berwanger, Sr., RB, Chicago

1936 Larry Kelley, Sr., TE, Yale

1937 Clinton Frank, Sr., HB, Yale

1938 Davey O’Brien, Sr., QB, TCU

1939 Nile Kinnick, Sr., RB, Iowa

1940 Tom Harmon, Sr., RB, Michigan

1941 Bruce Smith, Sr., RB, Minnesota

1942 Frank Sinkwich, Sr., RB, Georgia

1943 Angelo Bertelli, Sr., QB, Notre Dame

1944 Les Horvath, Sr., HB, Ohio State

1945 Felix “Doc” Blanchard, Jr., FB, Army

1946 Glenn Davis, Sr., RB, Army

1947 John Lujack, Sr., QB, Notre Dame

1948 Doak Walker, Jr., RB, SMU

1949 Leon Hart, Sr., TE, Notre Dame

1950 Vic Janowicz, Jr., RB, Ohio State: Elyria, Ohio, is the hometown of Janowicz and former LSU coach Les Miles.

1951 Dick Kazmaier, Sr., RB, Princeton

1952 Billy Vessels, Sr., RB, Oklahoma

1953 John Lattner, Sr., RB, Notre Dame

1954 Alan Ameche, Sr., FB, Wisconsin

1955 Howard Cassady, Sr., RB, Ohio State

1956 Paul Hornung, Sr., QB, Notre Dame: The only Heisman winner from a losing team (2-8), Hornung later became an announcer on LSU TigerVision pay-per-view telecasts in the 1980s.

1957 John David Crow, Sr., RB, Texas A&M: A native of Marion, Louisiana, Crow went from being one of Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Junction Boys to the only player he coached to win the Heisman.

1958 Pete Dawkins, Sr., RB, Army

1959 Billy Cannon, Sr., RB, LSU: After finshing third in 1958, Cannon was the overwhelming choice a year later, beating Penn State quarterback Richie Lucas by over 1,300 points. Cannon’s 89-yard Halloween night punt return against Ole Miss remains the most iconic play in LSU football lore.

1960 Joe Bellino, Sr., RB, Navy

1961 Ernie Davis, Sr., RB, Syracuse

1962 Terry Baker, Sr., QB, Oregon State: Baker edged LSU’s Jerry Stovall, who like Cannon was a star on offense, defense and as a kick returner, by 89 points.

1963 Roger Staubach, Jr., QB, Navy

1964 John Huarte, Sr., QB, Notre Dame

1965 Mike Garrett, Sr., RB, Southern California

1966 Steve Spurrier, Sr., QB, Florida

1967 Gary Beban, Sr., QB, UCLA

1968 O.J. Simpson, Sr., RB, Southern California

1969 Steve Owens, Sr., RB, Oklahoma

1970 Jim Plunkett, Sr., QB, Stanford

1971 Pat Sullivan, Sr., QB, Auburn

1972 Johnny Rodgers, Sr., RB, Nebraska: LSU QB Bert Jones finished fourth.

1973 John Cappelletti, Sr., RB, Penn State

1974 Archie Griffin, Jr., RB, Ohio State

1975 Archie Griffin, Sr., RB, Ohio State

1976 Tony Dorsett, Sr., RB, Pittsburgh

1977 Earl Campbell, Sr., RB, Texas: Was traded from the Houston Oilers to the Saints in 1984 and finished his career with the Saints in 1985. Grambling QB and Zachary native Doug Williams finished fourth, LSU RB Charles Alexander finished ninth.

1978 Billy Sims, Jr., RB, Oklahoma: LSU RB Charles Alexander finished fifth.

1979 Charles White, Sr., RB, Southern California

1980 George Rogers, Sr., RB, South Carolina: Played for the Saints from 1981-84, leading the NFL in rushing as a rookie with 1,674 yards.

1981 Marcus Allen, Sr., RB, Southern California

1982 Herschel Walker, Jr., RB, Georgia

1983 Mike Rozier, Sr., RB, Nebraska

1984 Doug Flutie, Sr., QB, Boston College

1985 Bo Jackson, Sr., RB, Auburn

1986 Vinny Testaverde, Sr., QB, Miami (Florida)

1987 Tim Brown, Sr., WR, Notre Dame

1988 Barry Sanders, Jr., RB, Oklahoma State

1989 Andre Ware, Jr., QB, Houston

1990 Ty Detmer, Jr., QB, Brigham Young

1991 Desmond Howard, Jr., WR, Michigan

1992 Gino Torretta, Sr., QB, Miami (Florida)

1993 Charlie Ward, Sr., QB, Florida State

1994 Rashaan Salaam, Jr., RB, Colorado

1995 Eddie George, Sr., RB, Ohio State

1996 Danny Wuerffel, Sr., QB, Florida: Drafted in the fourth round in 1997 by the Saints, Wuerffel played 16 games in three seasons in New Orleans.

1997 Charles Woodson, Jr., CB/KR, Michigan

1998 Ricky Williams, Sr., RB, Texas: The Saints traded six draft picks in 1999 (Rounds 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7) and two picks in 2000 (Rounds 1, 3) to Washington for the right to draft Williams fifth overall. He was traded after the 2001 season.

1999 Ron Dayne, Sr., RB, Wisconsin

2000 Chris Weinke, Sr., QB, Florida State

2001 Eric Crouch, Sr., QB, Nebraska

2002 Carson Palmer, Sr., QB, Southern California

2003 Jason White, Sr., QB, Oklahoma

2004 Matt Leinart, Jr., QB, Southern California

2005 Vacated: Saints running back Reggie Bush (2006-10) won but returned the Heisman after being accused of accepting improper financial inducements at USC. The award for that year remains vacant.

2006 Troy Smith, Sr., QB, Ohio State

2007 Tim Tebow, So., QB, Florida

2008 Sam Bradford, So., QB, Oklahoma

2009 Mark Ingram, So., RB, Alabama: The first Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman, Ingram rushed for 6,007 yards and 50 touchdowns for the Saints from 2010-18.

2010 Cam Newton, Jr., QB, Auburn

2011 Robert Griffin III, Jr., QB, Baylor: LSU CB Tyrann Mathieu finsihed fifth.

2012 Johnny Manziel, Fr., QB, Texas A&M

2013 Jameis Winston, Fr., QB, Florida State

2014 Marcus Mariota, Jr., QB, Oregon

2015 Derrick Henry, Jr., RB, Alabama

2016 Lamar Jackson, So., QB, Louisville

2017 Baker Mayfield, Sr., QB, Oklahoma

2018 Kyler Murray, Jr., QB, Oklahoma

Most Heismans by school

7-Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma

6-USC

3-Army, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Nebraska

2-Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Navy, Texas, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Yale

