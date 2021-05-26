The LSU men's track and field team didn't need much time Wednesday to punch their first tickets to the NCAA championships in Eugene, Oregon, next month.
In the first three events of the NCAA East preliminary rounds, LSU advanced five athletes — all of them in the field — to get off to a nice start in Jacksonville, Florida.
LSU's Jon Nerdal and Jake Norris nailed down spots in the hammer, JuVaughn Harrison and Rayvon Grey got through in the long jump and Tzuriel Pedigo secured a spot in the javelin.
Athletes in field events had to finish in the top 12 to advance.
The women will get their opportunity Thursday as they take center stage at the University of North Florida.
Harrison and Pedigo turned in the most impressive performances in the field Wednesday.
Harrison uncorked a leap of 26 feet, 8½ inches on his first attempt and took the rest of the day off to rest up for the high jump on Saturday.
That mark held up as the other 47 competitors tried but couldn't match the early effort of Harrison, who was joined by Grey, who had the eighth-best mark at 24-11¾.
Later, Pedigo produced a personal record of 246-5, bettering his old PR by nearly seven feet, to finish fourth.
Pedigo, a freshman, threatened a long-standing school record of 247-11 that was set back in 1987 by decathlete Mikael Olander.
In the meet's first event, Nerdal placed ninth in the hammer with a 216-2 and Norris was 11th at 214-3.
On the track, LSU got eight athletes through the first round and into Friday's quarterfinals.
Terrance Laird led the way by clocking the fastest time in the 100 with a wind-aided 10.00 before coming back to qualify in the 200 with a wind-legal 20.50.
Noah Williams won his heat of the open 400 with the third-fastest time at 45.40, while freshman Sean Burrell had the fastest time of the day in the 400 hurdles with a 50.07.
LSU also had three qualifiers in the 110 hurdles as Eric Edwards (13.59) and Damion Thomas (13.60) won their heats and Arthur Price took second in his heat (13.81).
Akanni Hislop also advanced to the quarters in the 100 with a time of 10.27 seconds.
State athletes advance
Four athletes from state schools earned their tickets for Eugene and the NCAA championships as well Wednesday.
The group was led by UL pole vaulter Cole Courtois, who produced a huge PR of 17-6½ to place fifth.
Also advancing to Eugene were McNeese State's Donavon Banks and Hunter Longino and Southeastern's Franck Disanza in the javelin.
Banks was eighth with a 235-5, Disanza was ninth with a 235-4 and Longino claimed the final spot with a 225-6.
Advancing to the quarterfinals were UL's Yves Cherubin (13.73) and Louisiana Tech's Ahmad Young in the 110 hurdles (13.76), while UNO's Ismael Kone (10.14) and Elliott Cummings (10.25) and Northwestern State's Kie'Ave Harry (10.27) all qualified in the 100.
Southeastern advanced two in the 400 with Johnathon Sawyer (45.54) and James Benson (46.49) getting in along with Northwestern State's Kennedy Harrison in the 200 (20.90).