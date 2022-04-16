LSU softball completed its first sweep of the season Saturday with an 8-0 win over South Carolina.
The Tigers beat the Gamecocks with stellar pitching on Thursday, a come-from-behind scoring rally on Friday and a wire-to-wire run-rule victory on Saturday.
Shelbi Sunseri pitched a complete game in the circle in Game 3 and hit her second home run of the weekend, a tall two-run shot to left field. Ciara Briggs added three hits in four-at bats.
The three wins bump the Tigers’ record to 27-16 overall and 8-7 in Southeastern Conference play. They’ve now won five of their last six games after dropping nine of their previous 12.
“It’s good to know that we can win in several different ways,” Sunseri said.
Chaffin earns 2nd SEC win
Friday starter Shelby Wickersham allowed three earned runs to South Carolina in the third. Ordinarily, Torina would have brought in fifth-year senior Sunseri in relief. Instead, she trotted out the freshman Raelin Chaffin, who might have pitched the best game of her young career.
Chaffin struck out seven, allowing only one hit and walking none in 4⅔ innings of work. She punctuated the night with two strikeouts in the top of the seventh. The final Gamecock batter went down swinging.
“She looks like a veteran out there,” Briggs said. “She doesn’t even look like a freshman. Small moments, big moments, we can depend on her to do her thing and crush it out there.”
The plan was to take advantage of the matchup between Chaffin’s pitching and South Carolina’s hitting approach. Torina and her staff suspected the freshman’s high-velocity throws would frustrate the Gamecock batters.
They also wanted to force South Carolina to adjust mid-game from Wickersham’s down-ball tosses to Chaffin’s up-ball pitches. It worked.
“I just think their weaknesses were my strengths,” Chaffin said, “so that’s always good as a pitcher, whenever your best stuff is what they’re worst at.”
For the freshman arm, Friday night was her second SEC win, an important bounce-back performance from Chaffin’s last outing in College Station, when she allowed eight hits and four earned runs to the Aggies.
Chaffin opened her collegiate career with two losses in the circle to Central Arkansas and Washington. Then, she was awarded four straight wins, including an important one over then-No. 2 Alabama on March 12.
But Chaffin followed that streak with a slide, dropping four straight to Texas, Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas A&M hitters. Friday’s win put her back on track.
“I’ve kind of been going up and down, up and down,” Chaffin said. “This was just really good for me to get a good game in and hit my spots well.”
Coffey, Briggs break out
Danieca Coffey and Briggs are having fruitful seasons at the top of LSU’s lineup, but lately, Torina said, they haven’t been pleased with their performances.
Entering the South Carolina series, Coffey’s 51 hits ranked third in the SEC and No. 16 in the country. Briggs was right on her tail with 49 hits, ranked sixth in the conference and 26th in the nation.
Since LSU flipped their calendar to April, though, Coffey and Briggs recorded eight hits in 43 at-bats. Their combined .186 ERA in the month was down from their respective .398 and .380 season-long averages.
Friday night, they broke through their slump.
Coffey kicked off the scoring in the fourth inning by smacking a double off the left-center wall. An inning later, with two outs and the bases loaded, Briggs hacked a triple deep into left field and cleared the bases. Two of their four combined hits on the night scored four of LSU’s seven runs.
Briggs followed that performance with a nearly perfect Saturday outing. She slapped three infield singles in four at-bats, and Coffey added a single in her four at-bats.
“It’s a 56-game season,” Torina said. “You’re gonna see some of that as we go. I don’t think those two kids are gonna be just hitting .500 through and through. They’re gonna have some ups and downs.”
Cleaning up mistakes
On Wednesday, Torina was pleased to say that her team escaped the previous weekend without committing a single error. The Tigers followed that series with another clean weekend — Scorekeepers slapped them with only one error in three games against South Carolina.
LSU’s 44 errors on the season ranked third in the SEC. Coffey sits at third among individual SEC players with 13 mistakes at third base, and Taylor Pleasants is tied for eighth with nine errors at shortstop.
“Pitching and defense go hand-in-hand,” Torina said, “so the better you pitch, the better your defense has an opportunity to play behind you, when balls aren’t getting smoked at you and crushed at you.”