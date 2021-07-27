Tuesday was another busy day for state schools and Louisiana natiuves when the Football Writers Association of America announced two more football preseason watch lists.
LSU cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks were among the 90 players to make the cut for the Bronko Nagurski Award that's presented to the nation's top collegiate defender.
Also, guard Ed Ingram was named to the 80-man watch list for the Outland Trophy, which goes to the top interior lineman on offense or defense.
It's the third time in the past week that Stingley and Ricks, LSU's two All-American defensive backs, have made a preseason watch list.
On Monday, they were included on the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the top defensive back, and last week they were on the Bednarik Award list for the nation’s best overall defensive player.
Also named to the initial Outland Award watch list announced Tuesday are UL guard O'Cyrus Lawrence and Tulane guard Corey Dublin. They and Ingram were among the 26 guards named to the Outland list.
Lawrence's teammate, safety Bralen Trahan, was a member of the Nagurski list along with Louisiana Tech linebacker Tyler Grubbs.
Former Neville High School star Phidarian Mathis, a defensive tackle at Alabama, was on the Outland and Nagurski lists, while Alabama linebacker Christian Harris, a former University High standout, was named to rhe Nagurski list.
The watch lists for the Lou Groza (best place-kicker) and Ray Guy (top punter) awards will be announced Wednesday.
LSU PLAYERS ON WATCH LISTS
Maxwell Award (Outstanding Player): WR Kayshon Boutte
Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year): CB Derek Stingley Jr., CB Eli Ricks
Biletnikoff Award (Outstanding Receiver): Kayshon Boutte
Rimington Trophy (Center): Liam Shanahan
Butkus Award (Linebacker): Damone Clark
Jim Thorpe Award (Defensive back): CB Derek Stingley Jr., CB Eli Ricks
Bronko Nagurski Award (Best Defender): CB Derek Stingley Jr., CB Eli Ricks
Outland Triphy (Best interior Lineman): G Ed Imgram
REMAINING WATCH LIST SCHEDULE
Wednesday: Lou Groza Award (Place-kicker), Ray Guy Award (Punter)
Thursday: Paul Hornung Award (Most versatile player), Wuerffel Trophy (Community service)
Friday: Walter Camp Award (Outstanding player)