LSU’s women’s basketball forward Ayana Mitchell always finds a way to be effective on the court, and recently she’s shown it more than ever.
Mitchell is 19 of 19 in the past two games — 10 of 10 against Oklahoma and 9 of 9 in a win over Nicholls. She’s also made her past 21 field goal attempts, dating to the third quarter of LSU’s win over Memphis.
The last LSU player to go perfect from the field with at least 10 attempts was Lady Tigers legend Seimone Augustus, who went 11 of 11 against North Texas on Nov. 30, 2004.
“I can guarantee you that she was not just free of movement,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “I can guarantee you that some of those had people hanging on her. For her to have that type of strength, that type of focus, being very in tune with scoring the basketball at that percentage is pretty impressive.
“For her to shoot right under 70 percent for the season, that’s really impressive. We’ve got to keep feeding her and giving her shot attempts and getting the ball to her.”
Despite Mitchell’s scoring ability, LSU’s seven-game win streak came to an end during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge when the Lady Tigers fell 90-68 to Oklahoma. LSU had kept its previous seven opponents below 60 points before the Sooners rolled through the Lady Tigers' normally potent defense.
Mitchell and center Faustine Aifuwa, who is averaging 11.5 points per game, both struggled with fouls against the Sooners, causing them to be on the bench for extended periods of time.
After falling behind in the second quarter, the Lady Tigers struggled to play catch-up the rest of the game.
“When you’ve got your entire post game on the bench, that’s a problem and we’re going to struggle,” Fargas said. “Even when you have them out of the game, we still have to have other players to step up. I thought that our offensive execution, or lack thereof, in the second quarter, gave (Oklahoma) the push and the momentum to pull away.”
Fargas is not concerned with the foul trouble in the long run, but emphasizes that mistakes like that cannot happen when the Lady Tigers face Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday.
The Eagles are 11-1 with wins over Notre Dame and No. 20 South Florida.
“There’s opportunities for Faustine and Ayana to just be aware of not picking up that early foul,” Fargas said. “When they get in foul trouble, we’re at a disadvantage. That’s with anybody’s best players. Just knowing that players are looking to come and take charges, looking to tie you up, you just have to play smart and not get any ticky-tacky fouls.”
With two games left until SEC play, Fargas and the Lady Tigers are fine tuning everything about their play ahead of the conference opener against Alabama.
That includes a development in offensive execution, as well as working on defensive rotations so that it’s disruptive no matter who is in the game.
“Being on top of our game, players have got to put in the extra time,” Fargas said. “Players have got to make baskets, make shots. When we’re locked in as a defense that takes care of each other, then it’s going to be very hard for people to score a lot of points on us.”