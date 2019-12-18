After committing to LSU in October, 5-star tight end Arik Gilbert signed with the Tigers on Wednesday.
Gilbert is the top offensive player in LSU's 2020 signing class, according to 247Sports and ESPN.
The 6 foot, 5 inch, 253-pound prospect out of Marietta High School in Marietta, Georgia, has a "rare body" and has experience playing on both sides of the ball. He is similar to former Alabama standout OJ Howard, according to 247Sports.
He committed to LSU on Oct. 23, 11 days after taking an official visit to Baton Rouge.
