LSU received a commitment from its possible punter of the future.
West Monroe punter Peyton Todd announced his commitment on Twitter to LSU's 2021 recruiting class Thursday night, joining Texas defensive end Landyn Watson as the second player to commit to the class.
"I want to thank all of the coaches that have helped me along the way and given me opportunities to compete and develop as a football player and a person," Todd wrote.
🐯💜💛#COMMITTED @RecruitLouisian pic.twitter.com/AmHMjvXSeG— Peyton_Todd (@PeytonTodd4) August 1, 2019
Todd's announcement came less than 24 hours after short-range punter and field goal holder Josh Growden was confirmed to have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Junior Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU's long-range punter and a Ray Guy Award watch list member for 2019, is the team's only remaining veteran punter, although LSU coach Ed Orgeron said at Wednesday's Baton Rouge Rotary Club meeting at Tiger Stadium that kickoff specialist Avery Atkins was learning to punt.
If Todd were to eventually arrive on campus in Baton Rouge, he would be joining the program just as Von Rosenberg's eligibility would expire.