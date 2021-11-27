Junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price became the 15th LSU player to rush for 1,000 yards in a season Saturday night in the Tigers’ regular-season finale against Texas A&M.
Davis-Price, who went into the contest with 919 yards rushing in LSU’s first 11 games, ran for 84 yards against No. 14 Texas A&M to join the 1,000-yard club.
The 6-foot-1, 223-pounder reached the milestone with a 5-yard run midway through the fourth quarter and finished the season with 1,003 yards.
A 1,000-yard season seemed out of the question early in the season when Davis-Price, a Baton Rouge native and Southern Lab graduate, had just 140 yards on 45 attempts and averaged 3.1 yards per carry in the first five games.
But a breakout 147-yard game with his first two touchdowns of the season against Kentucky on Oct. 9 got Davis-Price on track.
A week later, he gashed Florida’s defense for a school-record 287 yards and three TDs in a 49-42 upset of the Gators.
In the next seven games after his slow start, Davis netted 853 yards rushing and averaged 121.9 yards a game over that stretch to conclude the season.
Davis-Price’s 1,000-yard rushing season was the 21st in program history as five backs — Kevin Faulk, Leonard Fournette, Charles Alexander, Dalton Hilliard and Derrius Guice — did it more than once.
Faulk had three in a row from 1996 to 1998, while the others had two each.
Deculus goes for 60
Fifth-year senior Austin Deculus made history on the first offensive snap Saturday night, becoming the first LSU Tiger to play in 60 games.
The LSU right tackle whom coach Ed Orgeron calls “Iron Man” started his 45th career game.
“When it's all said and done,” Deculus said Tuesday, “being able to look back at it and know that throughout the greats that have come and will come through here, I got to have a record at the university that I loved since I was a kid — I'll be able to show that to my own children.”
Coach O’s dream
Orgeron has said many times being the head coach at LSU was his dream as a young boy growing up in Larose.
After leading LSU to the national title in 2019 with a perfect 15-0 record, Orgeron’s dream came to an end on Oct. 17 when he and athletic director Scott Woodward announced the 60-year-old Orgeron had reached a separation agreement with the university.
Orgeron’s six-year record stood at 51-20 overall following Saturday night’s 27-24 win over Texas A&M. He was 28-7 as a head coach in Tiger Stadium.
His 51 wins are the fourth-most among LSU football head coaches in the program’s 128-year history — trailing only Charles McClendon (137), Les Miles (114) and Bernie Moore (83).
Thomas unavailable
Freshman wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who started the last six games, was unavailable Saturday night. LSU said he had an undisclosed injury.
Thomas had played in every game this season and started nine times. He recorded 26 catches for 344 yards and two touchdowns, making him LSU’s third-leading receiver. Thomas wore sweats on the sideline.
Everyone else who didn’t dress out was expected to miss the game, including defensive lineman Maason Smith and defensive back Sage Ryan.
Freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier didn’t dress after missing the previous game with an illness, but he wouldn’t have played anyway as LSU preserves his redshirt.
Glenn Dorsey honored
LSU great Glenn Dorsey was recognized on the field during the first quarter Saturday night for his upcoming enshrinement into the College Football Hall of Fame.
The Gonzales native played at LSU from 2004-07 and left as the most decorated defensive player in school history.
A two-time All-American, he won the Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi and Lott IMPACT awards as a senior while helping the Tigers to the 2007 BCS national title.
He will be officially inducted during the 63rd National Football Foundation awards dinner, Dec. 7 in Las Vegas. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Tigers times two
LSU webmaster Todd Politz dug into the record books and checked to find the last time the Tigers football and men’s basketball teams played at the same time.
The basketball team tipped off with Wake Forest in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, at 6 p.m. — about the same time the Tigers and Aggies were getting started 300 miles to the west in Tiger Stadium.
LSU claimed the tournament title 75-61 over Wake Forest to run its record to 7-0.
Politz found it was the first time LSU’s teams started a game within an hour of each other since Jan. 2, 1989, when the football team met Syracuse in the Hall of Fame Bowl and the basketball Tigers played Maryland.
Both games started at noon CST.
Rare uniform combo
LSU wore an all-white uniform combination for the game: white helmets, white jerseys and white pants with a purple "L" near the waistline.
It was the first time LSU wore that uniform combo since a 38-17 loss at Ole Miss on Nov. 21, 2015.
Lagniappe
Saturday night's victory helped LSU become bowl-eligible with a 6-6 record. The Tigers are the 13th Southeastern Conference team to become bowl-eligible this season. ... With the comeback win over Texas A&M, LSU extended its lead in the all-time series to 35-22-3. The Tigers are 5-0 in Tiger Stadium vs. the Aggies since they joined the SEC in 2012. … Jaray Jenkins’ 45-yard touchdown catch from Max Johnson in the second quarter extended LSU’s streak of having at least one scoring pass to 41 consecutive games.
Staff writers Sheldon Mickles, Wilson Alexander and Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.