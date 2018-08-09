Back on New Year’s Eve 1995, Texas played Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl and found itself at the unwitting center of a bizarre story. A backup defensive back named Ron McKelvey turned out to be a 30-year-old guy named Ron Weaver, who unbeknownst to Texas was playing under an assumed identity after having long since exhausted his eligibility at another school.
Weaver/McKelvey was found out and fled New Orleans just before the game was played like the FBI was after him (it was). The point of this story should have been clear to anyone for years to come: Don’t try to deny who or what you are, because you are almost certain to be found out.
Apparently that lesson was lost on LSU linebacker Tyler Taylor.
Taylor reported for the Tigers’ preseason camp last week like a solid member of the team he was after playing in all 13 games this past season. What he didn’t report was his arrest back home in Cumming, Georgia, in May for apparently serving as the getaway driver at a pawn shop burglary.
It was hardly the perfect crime to begin with. But Taylor greatly compounded his mistakes. After spending five hours in jail and posting $33,550 in bail (a lot of dough for a young college kid, isn’t it?), he was allowed to leave Georgia and return to Baton Rouge for camp under strict conditions that he behave himself. I am sure reprising his “Baby Driver” act once back in Louisiana was on his no-no list.
So Taylor practiced Saturday. And Sunday. And Monday and Tuesday. Then came The Advocate’s report Wednesday of Taylor’s arrest, which LSU said he told no one at the school about. That earned him an immediate suspension from all football activities while LSU tries to figure out what the heck to do with this guy.
One can be skeptical that LSU was indeed caught off guard by Taylor’s transgressions. Knowing how tight-fisted LSU’s compliance office is, however, at this point I have to believe it would have sidelined him had the school known.
Now everybody knows. They know Taylor showed up for camp and hoped no one would ever notice this little arrest thing back home in Georgia? What was he going to tell Ed Orgeron if this thing came to trial in October, say, like the week of the Florida game?
Taylor: “Um, coach, I’ve got to go home for a couple of days.”
Coach O: “What do you mean, Tyler? We’ve got a game on Saturday.”
Taylor: “Well, I’m due in court day after tomorrow. It’s a funny story …”
Taylor’s attorney told The Advocate on Thursday morning his client plans to plead not guilty.
Given what he did after the fact, it is possible Taylor did not know his four “associates” were going to break into the pawn shop that night. Maybe when they came back to the car with guns he panicked. Like he apparently panicked and didn’t report what happened to LSU, as is required by the school’s student-athlete handbook.
Now Taylor’s college career is in limbo, his football career is in limbo, he is in legal limbo and LSU and Orgeron have an embarrassing and bizarre incident on their hands. Plus, the collateral damage of LSU’s depth at linebacker taking a serious ding a month before a season already riddled with question marks is set to begin.
Hopefully this is a cautionary tale for LSU’s other players and other young people/student-athletes: if you do something bad, deal with it. The cover-up is always worse.
That said, I’m sure the next Ron Weaver/Tyler Taylor is out there somewhere, only waiting to be found out.