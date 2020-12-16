LSU has flipped another recruit, once again from Mississippi State.
Four-star wide receiver Malik Nabers committed to LSU on the first day of the NCAA's early signing period. He's the second player to flip from Mississippi State to LSU, joining junior college linebacker Navonteque Strong.
Nabers is the No. 42 overall wide receiver of the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, and he's the second wide receiver to pledge to the Tigers today, joining St. Thomas More tight end/wide receiver Jack Bech.
ABOUT MALIK NABERS
- FROM: Youngsville; Southside High School
- POSITION: wide receiver
- MEASURABLES: 6-0, 190 pounds
- COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 253 nationally; No. 42 at position; No. 8 in Mississippi
