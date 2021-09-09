One week after losing its season opener, LSU plays McNeese State inside Tiger Stadium. The game at 7:00 p.m. CT Saturday night will be the first allowed to reach full capacity since the coronavirus pandemic began. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game:

1. Manage absences

At least six players will miss the game, including safety Jay Ward, defensive end Ali Gaye and offensive tackles Cam Wire and Austin Deculus. Running back John Emery Jr.’s status was also uncertain this week because of an academic issue. LSU should still have the talent to beat McNeese State, but other players will have to step up in their absence, particularly along the offensive line. Reliable depth has been an issue for the group.

2. Establish the run

This has been a focus since LSU’s loss to UCLA. The Tigers rushed for 49 net yards on 25 carries, and their longest gain by a running back was 8 yards. The offensive line struggled. The play calling became predictable. LSU had no success. Coach Ed Orgeron said LSU’s staff needed to help the offensive line by calling more varied run plays. Balancing the offense will be important moving forward. It starts against McNeese State.

3. Force field goals

If LSU can keep McNeese State from the end zone, it might have a chance at a shutout. The Cowboys’ kickers had a difficult time last weekend, combining to go 1 for 2 on field goal attempts and 1 for 3 on extra points. Coach Frank Wilson said earlier this week the kickers on the roster would all get a chance during practice, calling the situation “open competition.” Force field goals, and LSU will hit a weakness.

4. Stop crossing routes

Orgeron expects every opponent moving forward to attack LSU with crossing routes until the Tigers prove they can stop them. LSU got beat on multiple crossing routes by UCLA, continuing a trend that began last season. The defensive staff spent a lengthy part of film review earlier this week examining why the players struggled with the route concept and implemented drills designed to stop crossers. LSU has to improve in that area. McNeese State might try them.