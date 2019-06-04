A bronze medal from the IAAF World U20 championships last summer managed to take some of the sting out of an indifferent freshman season for LSU dual jumper JuVaughn Harrison,

Yet, he had to watch as his three roommates — Mondo Duplantis, Damion Thomas and Jake Norris — all made a gold haul from the meet held in Finland last July.

“JuVaughn is a great kid, so I mess with him about it,” LSU jumps coach Todd Lane said with a grin. “I tell him, ‘Three golds and a bronze … you can’t hang that one on the wall.’ ”

At the same time, Lane knows the bronze medal was important because it helped Harrison, a native of Huntsville, Alabama, take a huge leap forward in his long jump/high jump career with the Tigers.

“For him, that was a big step,” Lane said. “It was a huge confidence-booster because it told him that he could do it on the big stage.”

It’s the main reason Harrison is the national leader in the long jump going into the NCAA championships Wednesday and Friday in Austin, Texas. The women compete Thursday and Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Harrison is tied for fifth in the high jump after winning the Southeastern Conference indoor and outdoor titles this season.

He was also runner-up in the long jump at the SEC outdoor meet after posting a personal-record of 26 feet, 9¾ inches at the Hurricane Invitational in Miami in April.

But those type of performances were lacking last spring as far as Harrison was concerned.

+2 One more box to check: LSU's Mondo Duplantis going for pole vault grand slam at NCAA meet Even though he’s still 1½ years shy of his 21st birthday, it would have been laughingly easy for Mondo Duplantis to be living in the lap of lu…

In the big meets, like the SEC and NCAA championships, he came up short too often.

His best finish in the high jump was a fourth at the SEC outdoor meet and his top long jump finish was eighth at the SEC indoors.

But he was a disappointing 13th in the high jump, his primary event, at the NCAA outdoor meet and placed 14th at indoor nationals.

“Just going back and looking at the bigger meets, I should have been able to perform better,” Harrison said. “I didn’t perform the way I should have. I know the team needed me and I let them down.

“I feel like I hit a wall,” he said. “Freshman year was a big transition for me. I had different runs for the high jump, and things just weren’t clicking for me.”

Some work on his approach as well as building muscle and endurance were the focus in the fall and it’s made a big difference, he said.

Now, Harrison ranks third on LSU’s all-time high jump list (7-5¾) and fourth in the long jump (26-9¾)

“I really worked on my approach; that’s the biggest part of jumping,” the 6-foot-6 Harrison said. “When I ironed out my approach, everything else came together.”

As a result, he is in good position to help No. 3 LSU make a run for the national title.

LSU coaches Dennis Shaver and Todd Lane, pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis reap USTFCCCA honors With the NCAA semifinals and finals less than a week away, the LSU track and field program continued to rack up the postseason honors.

As one of only two Tigers to advance through the first two rounds in two events at the NCAA East Preliminary rounds two weeks ago, Harrison can score some quality points.

All told, LSU will have 13 scoring opportunities in nine events — including a highly-ranked 4x100-meter relay.

The Tigers did suffer a hit when the 4x400 relay didn’t make it after anchor Tyler Terry came up with a cramp that forced him to pull up.

In order for LSU to give top-ranked Texas Tech and No. 2 Florida a run, Harrison knows he’ll have to deliver on the big stage — which he’s eager to do after last season.

Taking second in the high jump at the NCAA indoor meet helped, he said.

“That was the biggest meet for me,” Harrison said. “It was big because I went from barely getting over the first bar (last season) to battling for first place.”

And, he said, that experience gained earlier this season should help him this week even though he’ll feel the pressure of trying to score in two events.

“Right now, going to nationals, I know my team needs these points to win the championship,” he said. “Going to the World U20 meet and getting a bronze medal showed I can perform in the big meets. … It gave me confidence.

“There’s going to be pressure this week, but I love what I’m doing. I feel I have exceeded my expectations for this season. I wanted to do good, but it’s even better than last year.”

With more, he and the Tigers can only hope, on the way.