After posting the top scores on beam and floor exercise, as well as the all-around on the season-opening weekend, LSU senior Sarah Finnegan was named the Southeastern Conference gymnast of the week Tuesday.
Finnegan won three titles when No. 4 LSU defeated No. 8 Cal on Friday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The Lee's Summit, Missouri, native won the beam and floor ex titles with identical scores of 9.950 and also claimed the all-around with a 39.675 score.
Finnegan's all-around score was the third-highest posted in the country over the weekend.
She also finished second on bars (9.90) and vault (9.875) in leading the Tigers to the team win.
LSU will travel to Auburn on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup that will be televised live by the SEC Network.