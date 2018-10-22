The LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide, for the eighth-straight year, will face off in primetime on CBS in a showcase of one of college football's most-hyped games, the network has announced.
The Tigers and the Crimson Tide will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3, in Tiger Stadium.
LSU (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) will try to knock off consensus No. 1 Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC) for the first time since its "Game of the Century" win in Tuscaloosa in 2011. Since that game, the Tide has won seven straight.
CBS began its day-night doubleheader that season, adding the late kickoff for this game specifically.
The matchups in Tiger Stadium in this stretch have been scintillating, despite Alabama's recent dominance. The past three games in Baton Rouge have been decided by less than 10 points.
Former LSU coach Les Miles coached in 12 games of the heated rivalry, going 5-7. He won five of the first seven before losing the last five, starting with a 21-0 defeat in the 2011 national championship game.
That loss started the LSU losing streak, which the Tigers have been oh-so close to snapping in three tries at home. They lost 21-17 on a 28-yard screen pass for a touchdown in the final minute of the 2012 game. The Tide stormed back in 2014, scoring a game-tying field goal in the final seconds and then winning in overtime, 20-13.