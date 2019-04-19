The infielders jogged to the mound and surrounded Cole Henry as the fans at Alex Box Stadium stood up and applauded.

As coach Paul Mainieri approached the mound to take Henry out of the game in the sixth inning on Friday night, first baseman Cade Beloso shook Henry’s hand. The Tigers formed a column outside the dugout for him to walk through.

The freshman pitcher gave the No. 15 Tigers a rejuvenating start, leading them to a 13-1 win that evened the series against Florida.

Henry set a career-high in strikeouts, 12, the most by an LSU pitcher this season.

One day after Mainieri discussed the importance of starting pitching following LSU’s worst loss of the season, Henry shut down the Gators (26-15, 7-10 Southeastern Conference) throughout the night.

The Tigers (25-15, 10-7) played without starters Zach Watson, Chris Reid and Brock Mathis, who all sat because of injuries.

Henry gave up a double to his first batter, then he didn’t let anyone reach base until the third inning. He averaged more than two strikeouts per inning. He struck out every batter in the Gators’ lineup at least once.

After Henry gave up a solo home run in the fourth inning, he recorded his ninth strikeout, tying a season-high.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, LSU led 2-1 when freshman Drew Bianco doubled. Bianco, who started in place of Reid, had five career hits at the start of the game. He scored two batters later. LSU added another two runs before the inning ended.

Henry pitched well throughout his start, but his pitch count was climbing when the fifth inning began. Two runners reached base. Then he recorded consecutive strikeouts — both in full counts — to give himself 12 strikeouts for the game and strand the runners.

It was the most strikeouts for an LSU pitcher in a conference game since Alex Lange fanned 13 against Kentucky four years ago.

After Beloso hit a solo home run to begin a five-run inning, making the score 10-1 in the fifth inning, Henry jogged back onto the field. Eighteen minutes had passed since his last pitch.

He induced a ground ball for an out, then Mainieri took him out of the game. He had thrown more than 100 pitches for the first time in his career. Cheers rippled through the stadium while Henry strode off the field, stoic.