Ed Orgeron said he is "fired up" about LSU recruiting, the morning after one of the Tigers' biggest victories on the recruiting trail.

Destrehan High's John Emery, one of the top high school running backs in the nation, announced his commitment to LSU on Tuesday on Twitter by posting a picture of him in an LSU uniform with the caption: "Proud to say I'm starting home. COMMITTED."

Orgeron, who can't speak directly on specific players, per NCAA rules, spoke generally on recruiting Wednesday morning during the weekly SEC coaches teleconference.

"Our focus is always going to be on the state of Louisiana, keeping the top prospects in the state of Louisiana home," Orgeron said. "It's a battle. We're happy where we're at in recruiting right now. Obviously, we have to finish strong. We haven't signed anybody."

All commitments are nonbinding at this point, and high school football players across the country will begin signing national letters of intent during the early signing period from Dec. 19-21.

Orgeron has spoken with hesitant optimism before. At a Baton Rouge Rotary Club meeting in August, Orgeron reminded everyone that LSU's true freshman wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, was verbally committed to Florida at that same time the year before.

Emery, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound five-star, had originally committed to Georgia in July, but he de-committed Oct. 25.

"This is one of the toughest decisions I've made in my life so far," Emery wrote in the tweet when he de-committed. "I know it will only get tougher. My next move can determine a lot with my future during and after football."

That came just 12 days after Emery attended LSU's game in Baton Rouge against Georgia on Oct. 13. The Tigers won that game 36-16.

LSU's 2019 class now ranks No. 5 nationally, according to 247Sports, and the Tigers have commitments from six of the top 10 recruits in Louisiana. Orgeron and his staff are still in battles for the No. 2 recruit, Amite defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher, and the No. 7 recruit, Amite athlete Devonta Lee.

"I'm fired up to where we have recruiting right now," Orgeron said. "But we have to finish strong. Anything can happen down the stretch."