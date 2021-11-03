In its first public performance of the season, the LSU women’s basketball team more than doubled last year’s scoring average with 112 points in an exhibition game against Langston on Saturday.

It was a nice way to kick off the Kim Mulkey era. Even though it didn't count, the fans got juiced and so did the players.

“We were excited,” senior guard Jailin Cherry said. “That’s something we’ve never done before. That’s the first time I’ve seen us score triple digits. That was a good feeling.”

Mulkey didn’t say it in so many words, but the message is clear: Don’t get used to it.

The Tigers have their final exhibition Thursday against Loyola in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 6 p.m. The doors will be open to all comers with no admission charge.

The 112 points against Langston, an NAIA team, came on 44.8% shooting (43 of 96), which is just under Mulkey’s 45% standard for a good performance. LSU lit up the scoreboard mostly because of a 68-29 rebounding advantage.

+4 LSU women swamp Langston 112-48 in first exhibition basketball win under Kim Mulkey It was a game that didn’t count, but LSU’s 112-48 exhibition win Saturday over Langston still meant a great deal to forward Autumn Newby.

“We put up a lot of shots,” Mulkey said. “I don’t know if you can win a lot of games putting up that many shots against good teams. There may be low-scoring games. It may be we milk the clock to stay in games. That will come as we scout teams.

“Exhibitions don’t count, so I’m using these games like a practice session. Turn the lights on, put people in the stands and see who performs with the lights on a little better than they have in practice, and who gets nervous and doesn’t perform.”

Khayla Pointer reprised her role as the team's top scorer with 22 points and Cherry had 17. Excluding Pointer’s 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, the rest of the team was 1 of 12.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

What lit up Mulkey’s face was LSU’s 25% field goal defense (12 for 48).

“It’s the first thing I look at after every game,” she said. “Yes, I liked that.”

Mulkey’s plan for Thursday is to tinker with the lineup to see who responds when she goes with bigger players for a half-court game or smaller for full-court pressure. She mentioned trying 6-foot-5 Hannah Gusters with 6-foot-2 Autumn Newby instead of 6-foot-5 Faustine Aifuwa to provide some flexibility in the front court. Newby had 10 points and a team-best 16 rebounds Saturday.

She’s not just looking for starters but also role players who can come in to provide a spark on either end of the floor.

Even if it's an exhibition, winning is important to LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey Call it a practice game or think of it as an intrasquad scrimmage, just don’t tell LSU coach Kim Mulkey winning doesn’t matter when the Tigers…

“It’s going to be pretty much the same as the first game,” Mulkey said. “There’s so much to do and I can’t do it all in one or two exhibitions. It comes with playing. They’re going to play hard. They’re going to play excited. We’re going to celebrate a lot of little things.”

Loyola comes perhaps as a tougher foe than Langston, which lost to Loyola in the first round of last year's NAIA national championship tournament. Loyola lost 71-54 in an exhibition game at Tulane on Monday.

The Wolfpack is coached by former Green Wave assistant Kellie Kennedy, who is entering her 14th season as the school’s all-time leader in victories. Loyola was 21-2 last year and made its eighth straight appearance in the NAIA tournament.

Taylor Thomas, who averaged 11.8 points per game, and Sandra Cannady at 10.7 ppg are Loyola’s top returning scorers.