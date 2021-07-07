LSU's Adam Miller scored 11 points in helping the USA basketball team advance to the quarterfinals at the FIBA U19 World Cup for men on Wednesday in Riga, Latvia.
The USA routed South Korea 132-60, finishing with U19 men’s single-game records in points (132), rebounds (62), assists (39), field goals made (57) and field goals attempted (92).
Miller, a 6-foot-3 guard who played at Illinois last season before transferring to LSU, played 18 minutes, making 4 of 6 from the field, including 3 of 5 from outside the arc. He also had a team-high seven assists, two steals and two rebounds.
“We got eight guys in double figures; our goal was to have 40 assists, we had 39," coach Jamie Dixon of TCU said. "(We) really (passed) it and stayed unselfish the entire game, which is a challenge.
"We were really kind of preaching to all to come together and realize we really need to become more unselfish with the basketball from training camp and we have.”
The Americans will play Senegal next in the quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Friday. A win would advance the team to the semifinals on Saturday. The final is scheduled for Sunday.