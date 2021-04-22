It’s hard not to be wary of No. 14 Kentucky softball’s hitting prowess; the power-hitting Wildcats have 61 homers and lead the Southeastern Conference in team batting average.
But LSU coach Beth Torina said facing up to Kentucky’s pitching is just as big a challenge. The No. 17 Tigers will find out how much in a three-game series in Lexington, Kentucky, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. The teams play at 3 p.m. Saturday and wrap up the series with an 11 a.m. start Sunday.
“Their coach (Rachel Lawson) is a talented pitch-caller,” Torina said. “Everyone in the league feels the same way about her. She’ll be really prepared. She uses her staff effectively in all quadrants of the zone, changes speed, exploits your weaknesses. You may not see a pitch in your strength all weekend because she teaches her pitchers to operate in all quadrants of the zone.”
The Wildcats’ top pitcher is Autumn Humes (14-5, 2.91 ERA), who has eight complete games and 88 strikeouts in 105 innings pitched. Grace Baalman is 7-3 with a 4.10 ERA.
Wildcats pitchers get plenty of support. The offense is led by the league’s leading hitter, Kayla Kowalik, who is batting .532 with 11 homers, 34 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. Erin Coffel is hitting .378 with a team bests of 15 homers and 49 RBIs. The Wildcats are batting .435, and the homer total is tied for third in the SEC.
LSU (26-14, 8-7) will try to stay on a roll, having taken two of three games in each of their past three weekend series. The Tigers are in sixth place in the league standings, two spots ahead of the Wildcats (30-10, 6-9). Kentucky has lost six of its past nine conference games after beating No. 5 Alabama twice in their series.
LSU will be a little thin on pitching with the absence of senior and team leader Maribeth Gorsuch, who will miss the series because of her father’s death.
With finals approaching and no midweek games, Torina said she tweaked her practices to prepare for the stretch run. After this weekend, LSU closes at home against No. 8 Arkansas and Auburn.
“We had a good day yesterday,” Torina said of Tuesday’s practice. “We tried to do a couple things differently and got good feedback from it. We approached the offensive round differently. We’ve been working in small groups for so long, we’re starting to integrate them back together and they seemed to enjoy it. We got some more live looks on defense.”
The past two series played out with LSU losing the first game but winning the next two, including big offensive displays in Game 3. LSU beat Missouri 13-2 and North Carolina State 12-5 in the series clinchers. Sparking the offense of late is outfielder Ciara Briggs, who is batting .428 (9 for 21) in the past six games.
“She has really been incredible,” Torina said. “It’s been so fun to see her. She’s all gas all the time, brings such great energy to the team. It’s a big spark for you. When she does things well it's easy to get on board. Short game or the long ball, she uses all her weapons."
Briggs hit two home runs last week and has raised her average to .333, second on the team behind center fielder Aliya Andrews (.366). Raeleen Gutierrez is batting .310, and shortstop Taylor Pleasants .307 with eight homers and has 37 RBIs.