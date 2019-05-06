nichollslsu.032119 HS 838.JPG
Buy Now

LSU pitcher Chase Costello (29) pitches in the fifth inning against Nicholls, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: Louisiana Tech at LSU

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: Louisiana Tech is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 18 by Collegiate Baseball

RECORDS: Louisiana Tech in 29-19. LSU is 30-18.

LIKELY STARTERS: La. Tech – Sr. LHP Logan Robbins (3-3, 5.30 ERA, 54.1 IP, 25 BB, 45 SO); LSU – Fr. RHP Chase Costello (0-0, 10.80 ERA, 13.1 IP, 11 BB, 9 SO)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Costello last pitched two weeks ago against Florida. The freshman gave up six hits and four runs over two innings. LSU used most of its bullpen against Ole Miss, and it plays Arkansas on a short week. The Tigers need Costello to give them a good start as they try to get back on track before the pivotal Southeastern Conference series.

Follow Wilson Alexander on Twitter, @whalexander_.

View comments