WHO: Louisiana Tech at LSU
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: Louisiana Tech is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 18 by Collegiate Baseball
RECORDS: Louisiana Tech in 29-19. LSU is 30-18.
LIKELY STARTERS: La. Tech – Sr. LHP Logan Robbins (3-3, 5.30 ERA, 54.1 IP, 25 BB, 45 SO); LSU – Fr. RHP Chase Costello (0-0, 10.80 ERA, 13.1 IP, 11 BB, 9 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Costello last pitched two weeks ago against Florida. The freshman gave up six hits and four runs over two innings. LSU used most of its bullpen against Ole Miss, and it plays Arkansas on a short week. The Tigers need Costello to give them a good start as they try to get back on track before the pivotal Southeastern Conference series.