The LSU basketball team finally knows which opponents the Tigers will face to start the COVID-delayed 2020-21 season.

LSU coach Will Wade agreed earlier this month to open the season in the Golden Window Tournament, a multi-team event to be held in Lincoln, Nebraska, starting Nov. 25. At the time, the opponents for the Tigers’ three games had not been determined.

On Monday, Wade confirmed to The Advocate that LSU will play San Francisco on Nov. 25, Western Kentucky on Nov. 26 and Saint Louis on Nov. 28.

However, Wade said the schedule is in flux and could change at any time if there are any coronavirus outbreaks among the other seven teams in the tournament. Host Nebraska, Nevada, Illinois State and Northern Iowa rounded out the field as of Nov. 9.

The tournament games will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena in downtown Lincoln as well as the Devaney Center on the Nebraska campus. Fans will not be allowed to attend any of the games.

The season was supposed to have started on Nov. 10, but the NCAA pushed that back to Thanksgiving week in mid-September and reduced the number of regular-season games that schools could schedule for this season.

Because LSU is playing in a multi-team event, Wade was able to schedule a maximum 27 games as opposed to the normal 31-game slate. Teams that do not participate in an MTE can play only 25 regular-season games.

After the Golden Window event, LSU will return to campus to face Louisiana Tech on Dec. 6 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

It's the first of five home games in December for LSU, which will also play UNO (Dec. 16), North Texas (Dec. 19), VCU (Dec. 22) and Texas A&M (Dec. 29).

School officials said ticket information and capacity policies for the PMAC will be announced soon.