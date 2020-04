More than a dozen former LSU players are expected to be on the radar of teams in the 2020 NFL draft.

No. 1 looks simple, with quarterback Joe Burrow expected to be the choice of the Cincinnati Bengals. But after that? It's anyone's guess.

Scroll below for an interactive map of where each LSU player has landed. Continue downpage for a listing for each former Tiger in the draft field and a story if they've been selected.

Can't see the map below? Click here.

LSU PLAYERS IN DRAFT

(Draft projections compiled using NFLMockDraftDatabase consensus rankings; click here for full mock draft results)

JOE BURROW, QB

PICKED : No. 1 overall

: No. 1 overall NFL TEAM : Cincinnati Bengals

: Cincinnati Bengals STORY: Joe Burrow is No. 1 again, this time in NFL draft

K'LAVON CHAISSON, EDGE

PICKED : TBA

: TBA PROJECTED : No. 16 overall to Atlanta Falcons (30%)

: No. 16 overall to Atlanta Falcons (30%) NFL TEAM: TBA

KRISTIAN FULTON, CB

PICKED : TBA

: TBA PROJECTED : No. 19 overall to Las Vegas Raiders (16%)

: No. 19 overall to Las Vegas Raiders (16%) NFL TEAM: TBA

JUSTIN JEFFERSON, WR

PICKED : TBA

: TBA PROJECTED : No. 20 overall to Philadelphia Eagles (7%)

: No. 20 overall to Philadelphia Eagles (7%) NFL TEAM: TBA

PATRICK QUEEN, LB

PICKED : TBA

: TBA PROJECTED : No. 24 overall to New Orleans Saints (28%)

: No. 24 overall to New Orleans Saints (28%) NFL TEAM: TBA

GRANT DELPIT, S

PICKED : TBA

: TBA PROJECTED : Round 2 (full mock)

: Round 2 (full mock) NFL TEAM: TBA

LLOYD CUSHENBERRY III, IOL

PICKED : TBA

: TBA PROJECTED : Round 2 (full mock)

: Round 2 (full mock) NFL TEAM: TBA

CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE, RB

PICKED : TBA

: TBA PROJECTED : Round 2 (full mock)

: Round 2 (full mock) NFL TEAM: TBA

DAMIEN LEWIS, OL

PICKED : TBA

: TBA PROJECTED : Round 3 (full mock)

: Round 3 (full mock) NFL TEAM: TBA

SAAHDIQ CHARLES, OT

PICKED : TBA

: TBA PROJECTED : Round 3 (full mock)

: Round 3 (full mock) NFL TEAM: TBA

RASHARD LAWRENCE, DL

PICKED : TBA

: TBA PROJECTED : Round 4 (full mock)

: Round 4 (full mock) NFL TEAM: TBA

THADDEUS MOSS, TE

PICKED : TBA

: TBA PROJECTED : Round 6 (full mock)

: Round 6 (full mock) NFL TEAM: TBA

MICHAEL DIVINITY, LB

PICKED : TBA

: TBA PROJECTED : Round 6 (full mock)

: Round 6 (full mock) NFL TEAM: TBA

JACOB PHILLIPS, LB

PICKED : TBA

: TBA PROJECTED : Round 7 (full mock)

: Round 7 (full mock) NFL TEAM: TBA

STEPHEN SULLIVAN

PICKED : TBA

: TBA PROJECTED : Round 7 (full mock)

: Round 7 (full mock) NFL TEAM: TBA

BREIDEN FEHOKO, DL

PICKED : TBA

: TBA PROJECTED : Undrafted (full mock)

: Undrafted (full mock) NFL TEAM: TBA

BLAKE FERGUSON, LS