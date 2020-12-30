Ready or not, here comes the SEC schedule for the LSU women’s basketball team.

Because of COVID-19 concerns and pandemic protocols, the Lady Tigers open league play in the PMAC against Auburn Thursday at 6 p.m. with a measly six games played. That’s less than half the number they’re accustomed to playing in preparation for conference play.

LSU (2-4) is coming off a 54-52 victory against Loyola Marymount but hasn’t played in 10 days. LSU coach Nikki Fargas said the precautions taken to protect her players’ health have slowed their development but also kept them on schedule for the most part.

“Defensively we’ve done enough in games to win,” Fargas said. “Offensively we aren’t at the place where we are scoring at a high rate. We’ve had 20-25 minutes at that rate but not a full 40. We’re building up to that. That’s where the 6-7 other games we would have played (would have helped). I steered to the safety and health of the players.”

The precautions have helped the Lady Tigers stay relatively free of infections. Fargas said only one player has tested positive for the coronavirus and that happened in the summer. Sunday’s game at Ole Miss was moved to Monday because of COVID-19 issues at Ole Miss. Fargas and the rest of the league are bracing for what could be a season of last-minute changes.

“No one prepared anybody to go through a pandemic,” she said. “We’re navigating it as best we can.”

The Lady Tigers showed some offensive improvement the last time out even though they suffered another slow start, scoring four points in the first quarter on two-of-12 shooting. They followed that up by going 20 for 44 the rest of the game.

Khayla Pointer scored a layup with two seconds remaining to give LSU the victory against Loyola Marymount after scoring her 1,000th career point earlier in the game. Pointer has a team-high 12.0 scoring average and 3.3 assists per game, despite her 33% field goal shooting.

“Khayla’s been carrying this team and I’m challenging her teammates to do the same as far as being leaders,” Fargas said. “She’s shown she’s a leader on and off the court. More importantly, when the game is on the line you want the ball in your best player’s hands.

“We had a great second half (vs. Marymount). It looked like us. Our goal is to continue to build our tank where we can sustain it.”

Auburn (5-3) is also coming off a 10-day layoff and a 78-57 loss to Belmont. Auburn is in a rebuilding mode with one returning starter and 10 newcomers to the program. That one returning starter, center Unique Thompson, is a difficult assignment for LSU.

Thompson is averaging a double-double (18.8 points, 15.3 rebounds) and collected 20 points and 23 rebounds against Belmont. Honesty Scott-Grayson gives Auburn a complementary outside threat and playmaker. Fargas is also wary of the visitors’ 1-2-2 press, which they like to employ after made or missed shots.

“Thompson is one of the best post players in the league and the country,” Fargas said. “You look at the growth of her game over time. Knowing her from high school, you knew she was going to be something special. She has a knack for rebounding that there’s no drill you can do — a keen sense of where the ball is going to bounce.”