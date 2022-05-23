Brayden Jobert was named SEC Player of the Week for his performance at Vanderbilt.
The outfielder went 8-for-16 (.500) from the plate in the series, including a double, triple three home runs and 10 RBIs. Nine of those RBIs were tallied in the final game on Saturday, where the Tigers defeated the Commodores 21-10. Jobert's nine RBIs in that game tied a school record set by Eric Hendrickson in 1999 against Ohio University.
Jobert's home run in the top of the eighth inning on Saturday was the team's second grand slam of the season and helped extend a lead after the Tigers trailed much of the game.
The Delgado CC transfer is now second on the team in both home runs (17) and RBIs (55).