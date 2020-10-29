LSU returns to the field Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Auburn. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game as LSU tries to reach a winning record for the first time this season.

1. Run it back

LSU gained a season-high 276 yards rushing last weekend, which took pressure off true freshman quarterback TJ Finley and opened the downfield passing game. Finley only had to attempt three passes in the second half. With Finley starting his first road game, LSU needs to continue leaning on its running backs to guide the offense. Sophomores Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery have formed a formidable duo. Both have 100-yard rushing games this season.

2. Ignore eye candy

While LSU’s simplified defense played better against South Carolina, it still surrendered too many explosive plays. Linebacker Jabril Cox said LSU has made mistakes when players look in the backfield and not at their assigned man, allowing receivers to run free. “That's one of the things we have to keep preaching,” Cox said. Auburn’s offense uses motions and options to generate explosive plays, so LSU has to ignore pre-snap bait.

3. Give Finley support

Now that LSU has seen Finley’s poise and ability in a game, Ed Orgeron said the coaches can add more wrinkles to the offense around him. Orgeron didn’t indicate what the additions will look like, but if run successfully, an expanded offense will keep Auburn off-balance and reduce the hostility of Jordan-Hare Stadium. LSU needs to play well in all three facets of the game to make Finley’s job as easy as possible.

4. Don’t break contain

Throughout LSU’s season, opponents have run the football with success. LSU has allowed 127.75 yards rushing per game and 4.22 yards per carry — the highest average in that category since 2014. Teams have won at the line of scrimmage, and they have broken runs to the outside. LSU, which played bigger defensive linemen last week to stop the run, has to prevent Auburn from getting to the outside in order to force passing situations.