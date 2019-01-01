GLENDALE, Ariz. — How did LSU’s Cole Tracy ring in the new year? By kicking his way to an impressive pair of NCAA and LSU records.

With his fourth field goal in Tuesday’s PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, a 28-yarder with 4:12 remaining to give the Tigers a 40-24 lead, Tracy broke the NCAA all-division record with his 97th career field goal. He also broke the LSU single-season record with his 29th field goal, eclipsing the mark set in 2010 by Josh Jasper.

Tracy, a graduate transfer from Assumption (Massachusetts) College, won the Fred Mitchell Award in 2017, given to the nation’s top non-FBS kicker. The Camarillo, California, native was a Lou Groza Award finalist this year and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors.