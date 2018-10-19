The color-changing LSU helmets that will shift from purple to gold under the lights of Tiger Stadium will be the first of their kind, equipment manager Greg Stringfellow said.
The helmets are part of the alternate uniform the Tigers will wear against Mississippi State on Saturday, which will commemorate the "Silent Season" of 1918, when the Tigers did not play football because of World War I.
The LSU athletic department revealed the uniforms publicly Thursday in a video: white pants, oak-patterned white jerseys, and most notably, the color-changing helmets.
Nike designers first presented the uniform in the spring of 2017, and Stringfellow asked if the color-changing helmets had ever been done before. Oregon had tried to do it once, they told him, with helmets that were supposed to change from yellow to green; but the colors never really changed.
It will be the flashiest uniform alteration in the football program's history. LSU had once worn helmets with faint tiger stripes against Auburn in 2011; but this color-changing experiment is new.
Nike's development with LSU's helmet, Stringfellow said, was a thorough process that took more than two dozen attempts to get just right.
The project was outsourced to Gemini Motorsports, a California-based auto shop that had done similar paint jobs on motorcycles and vehicles.
The helmets required four coats of paint to get the full depth, said Stringfellow, who estimated the paint alone cost "somewhere around $1,500 a gallon."
"It's the way the paint's mixed," Stringfellow said. "The original version had a lot of green in it, and we went through — shoot, I probably have 30 samples of different purple-painted helmets that shift colors from purple to gold and from gold to purple that I stored throughout the project."
The helmet is intended to replicate an iridescent Mardi Gras bead, and Josh Iverson, a uniform designer at Nike, conceived it to be the crown jewel of his project.
Iverson visited Baton Rouge for the LSU-Alabama game in 2016, Stringfellow said, which is pretty standard for designers. Sometimes they hang out at tailgates and walk around campus to get a feel for the designs they want.
Iverson said in a video released by the athletic department that he walked through Memorial Oak Grove, where 30 oak trees were planted to honor members of the LSU community who died in World War I.
"Walking through Memorial Oak Grove, I didn't know what it was at the time," Iverson said in the video. "But I just got goosebumps walking through it. It turned out to be an important part in the uniform."
It turned out to be an important part in Iverson's pitch. Although LSU has worn some alternate uniforms over the past 20 years, Stringfellow said the athletic department has turned down some design pitches before.
Iverson returned last year with the full design and a history lesson. He told LSU officials how the oak-patterned jerseys pay homage to the Oak Grove Memorial, how the absence of nameplates honors the unknown LSU members who died in World War I.
"That meeting in 2017 was enlightening," Stringfellow said. "He did his research and taught us a lot. He did such great research, it was hard to say no to him."