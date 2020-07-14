As the Southeastern Conference waits to make a decision on the fate of its football season, LSU coach Ed Orgeron has made his opinion clear: there should be games this fall.
The SEC's 14 athletic directors met at league headquarters Monday, and the conference later announced that it would be waiting until late July to see if conditions surrounding COVID-19 will improve enough to play football.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the league's region were unsettling, and he told ESPN's Paul Finebaum "we have to see a change in public health trend to build the comfort that we'll have an opportunity to compete this fall."
Orgeron told 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" Tuesday morning that Sankey "has done a tremendous job," before levying his own point of view.
"I think he's going to get all the information possibly to make the best decision for the SEC," Orgeron said. "But I'll say this again — this is not my decision but it's my own personal opinion: We need to play football. I can't wait to play football. We need this season, and I think we are going to play."
LSU is the reigning national championship, the title holders of a 2019 season in which Orgeron won six Coach of the Year awards. His voice comes with some considerable heft.
It likely echoes the sentiments of most college coaches and players, who see professional leagues like the NBA and MLB gearing up for a return to limited play after their initial cancellation amid the spread of coronavirus.
LSU is already beginning a scaled return to team activities, under NCAA guidelines, and, starting July 24, teams can start holding walk-through practices with footballs and in-person meetings.
LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said he's still planning like the Tigers are hosting UT-San Antonio in Tiger Stadium on Sept. 5, the 2020 season opener. He said it was a consensus opinion among the athletic directors who attended Monday's meeting.
"If we can play, let's play. Let's get after it," Woodward told The Advocate Monday. "What do we have to do? We're going to do what we always do: Listen to the health experts and go forth from there."
This means, regardless of plans, the fate of SEC football is directly linked with the direction of coronavirus in the region.
There were 60,469 new cases of coronavirus and 312 deaths in the United States on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection. It was the fourth day in the previous five that there were 60,000 or more new cases — a benchmark the nation had never passed until last Wednesday.
The SEC has members in 11 states, and seven have 40,001 or more COVID-19 cases this year, the highest category in the CDC's database.
Meanwhile, Louisiana reported 1,705 new coronavirus cases on Monday. The state's recent spike in cases led Gov. John Bel Edwards to order a statewide mask mandate on Saturday.
"Things are going to have to improve and get better, but we have time," LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said. "This thing has had trends go up and down, and hopefully they'll go down and people will take what's going on seriously. Because if not, it's going to be difficult for us to safely play these games."
Several leagues and college programs have already decided to either shorten or outright postpone their fall football seasons.
The Ivy League announced last Wednesday it will not hold competitions in the fall semester. The Big Ten Conference followed and announced it would cancel its nonconference games and play league games only. The Pac-12 Conference joined the Big Ten in a league-only football season.
The Patriot League announced Monday it also will postpone the fall athletic seasons, and Hampton University, a member of the Big South Conference, also suspended all of its fall sports.
There are less than three weeks left in July, and the SEC will be making its decision along with two of the five major college leagues: the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big 12 Conference.
The fallout of cancellations throughout college football could be substantial. Football is the crown jewel of college athletic budgets, and losses in millions of dollars could lead to massive cuts.
The cancellation of the spring sports has already proven devastating for some schools: Stanford announced last week that it will discontinue 11 of its sports program at the end of the 2021-2021 academic year.
It is big enough business that Vice President Mike Pence will participate in a roundtable discussion at Tiger Stadium on Tuesday at 3 p.m., when he will speak with higher education leaders focusing on fall reopening plans and university sports programs.