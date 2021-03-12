NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The LSU basketball team’s misery in the Southeastern Conference tournament came to an end Friday night.

Heeding the pleas of coach Will Wade, who reminded his team this week of the program’s poor play in the league’s showcase event in recent years, the Tigers managed to get it done in the quarterfinals at Bridgestone Arena.

Even though it was severely challenged in the second half, No. 3 seed LSU slipped past No. 6 Ole Miss 76-73 to earn a spot in Saturday’s semifinals against second-seeded Arkansas, which earlier in the evening topped No. 7 Missouri 70-64.

LSU (19-6) won its third consecutive game and will meet Arkansas (22-5) for the third time this season about 2:30 p.m. in a game to be televised by ESPN.

The Tigers won 92-76 on Jan. 13 in Baton Rouge and the Razorbacks returned the favor just two weeks ago, winning 83-75 on Feb. 27 in Fayetteville.

Regular-season champion Alabama and No. 4 seed Tennessee will meet in the first semifinal at noon. Alabama crushed Mississippi State 85-48 and Tennessee ousted Florida 78-66 in the afternoon session.

Trendon Watford scored a team-high 24 points, 13 of them coming in the second half, and Darius Days had 10 of his 20 points after halftime to lead LSU to it breakthrough win. Days also had 12 rebounds.

Cam Thomas struggled early, but dropped in 14 points in the second half to finish with 18 and Javonte Smart, who sparked an early second-half run, had 10 points and five assists.

The win avoided a fourth consecutive one-and-done for LSU in the SEC tournament dating to 2017 and helped the Tigers reach the semifinals for the first time since 2016.

LSU was eliminated in Johnny Jones’ final season in 2017 and also went out quietly in 2018 and ’19 after Wade took over. Last year’s event was canceled by the coronavirus outbreak before the Tigers could play their first game.

“This was a huge win for us; we haven’t been very good in this tournament,” Wade said. “This is our first win in the tournament and first time in the semifinal since 2016. We’ve been very consistent as a program but we haven’t been very good in this tournament.

“This was kind of the last frontier for us, get to the semifinals on Saturday and hopefully work our way into the finals,” he said. “We’re playing a great, great Arkansas team and it won’t be easy.”

His team had to fight extra hard for this one against Ole Miss (16-11), which was trying to keep its NCAA tournament hopes alive despite winning nine of its previous 11 games.

Most of the leading bracketologists had the Rebels as one of the first teams out of the 68-team field even after they ripped South Carolina in a second-round game Thursday night.

“It favored us a lot; we like to get out and run,” Days said of playing an Ole Miss team that prefers a slower offensive pace. “They played (Thursday) and they came in here kind of dead-legged. We came in fresh … we used it to our advantage.”

Still, Ole Miss scrapped for 40 minutes and proved that it wants its season to continue.

It started the game fast and led 11-7 before LSU settled in on the strength of a 15-4 run to take a 29-27 halftime lead.

LSU looked like it was going to blow Ole Miss out early in the second half and extended the lead to 40-29 with 17:34 to play before Jarkel Joiner went off for the Rebels.

He poured in 16 of his team’s 22 points in a 5½-minute stretch that helped Ole Miss grab a 51-46 advantage with 11:17 remaining in the game.

After falling behind, the Tigers got 10 points each from Watford and Thomas to spark a power surge that saw them outscore the Rebels 30-22 in the final 10:40 of the contest.

“I thought we did a great job getting off to a great start in the second half,” Wade said. “When Javonte picked up his third foul, that hurt us. We were able to withstand that barrage from Joiner, but we were able to claw back.”

In the decisive 30-22 run, Smart had five points and Days knocked down a backbreaking 3-pointer with 58 seconds left after Ole Miss whittled the deficit to 69-68 on a 3-point basket by Devontae Shuler with 1:17 left.

“It’s tournament time, so nothing comes easy,” said Watford, who was 11 of 14 from the field. “We’re not done yet. I’m not done yet. On to the next round.”

Joiner led Ole Miss with 26 points, Romello White had 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Luis Rodriguez had 10 points.

“We came together as a team more. … We got stops, key rebounds,” Days said of the second-half comeback. Everybody played their role. Great team win today.

“All our guys will be ready (for the semifinals),” he said. “It’ll be a good one tomorrow. Bring your popcorn.”