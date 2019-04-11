COLUMBIA, Mo. — Coach Paul Mainieri said left fielder Daniel Cabrera "should be ready to go" when No. 8 LSU opens a series Friday night against Missouri.

Cabrera has not played since March 29, a span of seven games. The sophomore, who's batting .309 with six home runs, has been recovering from an injury to his right wrist.

Pain emerged in Cabrera's wrist, at the base of his thumb, last December. He managed it for most of the season. After a swing against Mississippi State, Mainieri said Cabrera's pain became "unbearable."

Mainieri pulled Cabrera from the second game of the series. Cabrera underwent a procedure the day after LSU returned from Mississippi State. He also saw a hand specialist and received treatment.

LSU went 5-2 in his absence.

"Cabrera's one of the best hitters, certainly on our team, maybe in the league," Mainieri said earlier this week. "You lose a player like that, it's going to impact you."

Cabrera swung on Wednesday without pain at about 70 percent effort, Mainieri said. He took batting practice once LSU reached Missouri.

At the end of practice Thursday night, Cabrera batted against Clay Moffitt. During the brief session of live pitching, Cabrera hit three balls — one to right field and two to left field. One of them bounced off the wall.