HOOVER, Ala. — Conference media days across the country this week have marked the unofficial beginning of college football, but in New Orleans, the College Football Playoff is preparing for the end of the season.

In 180 days, the college football national championship game will kickoff inside Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the first championship in New Orleans under the new playoff system and the first college football title game held in the city since 2012.

On Wednesday at Southeastern Conference media days, executive director of the College Football Playoff Bill Hancock said arrangements for the event are going “great” as the game creeps closer.

“They're on top of everything,” Hancock said. “We're right where we need to be in July and August.”

New Orleans won the bid to host the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game four years ago. It created a local organizing committee, which started meeting representatives from the CFP two years ago during site visits.

Though preparations had already begun, the CFP increased its attention on New Orleans earlier this year. Since February, the CFP has come to the city one week every month to further plan the event.

Though New Orleans has hosted college football national championships — four between 2000 and 2012 — the game has grown since Alabama and LSU played in the Superdome for the title seven years ago.

Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley, the executive director of New Orleans' local organizing committee for the game, considered that matchup one of the largest sporting events in the history of the south. Now?

“It's fast approaching Super Bowl-type levels in terms of the number of additional events it has going on, in terms of the national media coverage that takes place for an entire month leading up to the game itself,” Hundley said by phone on Wednesday. “Our objective is to do it as good and hopefully better than any other city's done it so far.”

A large group of New Orleans organizations has helped the CFP plan the event. Hundley said the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the New Orleans Sports Foundation, the Convention Visitors Bureau, the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation, the Superdome and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center are working at the direction of the CFP.

People from New Orleans make connections, and Hancock’s team decides where to hold events.

“Everybody is playing a part,” Hundley said, “and it's really come together nicely.”

With about six months until kickoff, the CFP has picked hotels, team practice sites and venues for other events associated with the game. A three-day music festival will take place in Woldenberg Park, Hundley said, though the acts aren’t set. Hundley added they are still working on food and beverage issues.

Asked at media days what else the CFP needs to address, Hancock said it has started recruiting volunteers. Security remains a discussion — “the most important topic we have,” Hancock said — and the CFP is holding meetings with groups from the federal, state and local levels.

Trying to think of what else needs to happen for the game to run without a hitch, Hancock trailed off. He turned toward two colleagues standing nearby.

“What else do we need to do in New Orleans?” Hancock asked.

“Details, details, details,” one person replied.

“A lot of details,” Hancock said. “But we're in good shape.”