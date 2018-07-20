With five months remaining until the start of the early signing period, no college football program has more to gain from its home-state recruiting advantage than LSU.
Louisiana’s Class of 2019 is loaded, with 11 players ranked in the top 200 of 247Sports’ composite rankings, and four players ranked among the 40 best in the nation.
Only Georgia, Texas and Florida have more top-40 prospects than Louisiana this year — and those three states are all at least twice Louisiana’s size by population.
And perhaps more important, LSU has a clearer path to controlling its state resources than the top schools in Georgia, Texas or Florida will. Four of the seven top-40 prospects in Georgia are already committed to out-of-state schools. Texas A&M and Texas are splitting their home-state prospects with Ohio State and Oklahoma. And Florida is being ravaged by schools like Clemson and Georgia.
Louisiana, meanwhile, still seems like LSU’s state to lose. Two top-40 in-state prospects, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and guard Kardell Thomas, already are committed to the Tigers. The nation’s top defensive tackle prospect, Ishmael Sopsher, is believed to be leaning toward LSU. Running back John Emery Jr. has explored various out-of-state options like Mississippi State and USC, but he also has taken multiple visits to LSU.
Expand outside the top 40, and you’ll figure out why Ed Orgeron and his staff have been gearing up for the Class of 2019 since they took over for Les Miles' staff almost two years ago.
Of the 11 Louisiana players ranked among the top-200 prospects, four are already committed to LSU, and five others have LSU among their top schools. If LSU captures commitments from those nine players, its Louisiana haul alone would more than double the number of top-200 prospects the Tigers attracted in 2017, when the Tigers’ recruiting class underwhelmed with just four such prospects.
As rich as this recruiting class is, it’s not the first time Louisiana is this loaded. And previous examples could provide a lesson for the Tigers.
This will be the fourth time in the past decade that Louisiana has been home to at least 10 top-200 prospects, following 2011, 2014 and 2016, and the third time the state has produced at least three top-40 players.
Using both top-40 players and top-200 players as evaluating factors, the Class of 2014 edges out 2019 as Louisiana’s most loaded recruiting cycle in recent memory. But that year, to borrow a favorite phrase of Orgeron, LSU failed to put up a wall around Louisiana.
While the Tigers courted and signed future starters such as running back Leonard Fournette, wide receiver Malachi Dupre, quarterback Brandon Harris and defensive end Davon Godchaux that year, LSU also missed out on top talent that fled the state for rival schools.
Offensive tackle Cam Robinson, safety Hootie Jones and wide receiver Cam Sims went to Alabama. Wide receiver Speedy Noil went to Texas A&M. Defensive tackle Gerald Willis went to Florida. Defensive end Garrald McDowell went to Ole Miss.
LSU whiffed on seven of the top 14 in-state prospects and three of the top 5. Six of those seven misses signed with a Southeastern Conference rival.
LSU did a better job in 2011 and 2016, two years the Tigers should look to as quality indicators of how to run 2019. All five of the top-40 prospects from those two classes — cornerback Kristian Fulton, defensive end Rashard Lawrence, offensive tackle La’el Collins, defensive tackle Anthony Johnson and wide receiver Jarvis Landry — signed with LSU. In fact, Louisiana had 22 players among the top 200, and 16 of them signed with LSU, including future stars like Odell Beckham Jr. and Devin White.
Still, 2016 isn’t a perfect example of how to use a talented in-state class. Less than three years later, the Tigers already have lost two of their top in-state signees to transfers, and top prospect Fulton hasn’t seen the field since his freshman year because of a lengthy NCAA suspension. A better example would be 2011, as players like Collins, Landry and Beckham teamed up with out-of-stater Zach Mettenberger and less-heralded signees Trai Turner and Ronald Martin to help lead LSU to three straight 10-win seasons.
Which leads back to 2019. LSU has done a good job of balancing its class between Louisiana talent and out-of-state prospects. Of the 18 players committed in LSU's fourth-ranked class, six play high school football in Louisiana. But with seven spots remaining before the early signing period in December, expect that ratio to swing back toward home.
Especially with the talent left to court.