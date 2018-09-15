lsuauburnfootball.091618_HS_1210
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron exchanges words with LSU wide receiver Racey McMath (17) in the first half against Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU did it again. 

Behind clutch play from quarterback Joe Burrow, a 71-yard catch and run touchdown by Derrick Dillon and a pure field goal by Cole Tracy, LSU landed an upset of Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. 

Check out what Ed Orgeron had to say in his post-game press conference. Can't see video below? Click here. 

