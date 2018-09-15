LSU did it again.
Behind clutch play from quarterback Joe Burrow, a 71-yard catch and run touchdown by Derrick Dillon and a pure field goal by Cole Tracy, LSU landed an upset of Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Check out what Ed Orgeron had to say in his post-game press conference. Can't see video below? Click here.
Kicking woes in Baton Rouge? Not this year.