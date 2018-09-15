LSU did it again.

Behind clutch play from quarterback Joe Burrow, a 71-yard catch and run touchdown by Derrick Dillon and a pure field goal by Cole Tracy, LSU landed an upset of Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Check out what Ed Orgeron had to say in his post-game press conference. Can't see video below? Click here.

Can't see video below? Click here.

MORE COVERAGE:

IT'S GOOD: Last-second FG lifts LSU over Auburn in another instant classic AUBURN, Ala. — The pile formed at the LSU 30. Somewhere at the bottom lay Cole Tracy, the graduate-transfer kicker who had just kicked the gam…