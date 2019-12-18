After committing to LSU more than a year ago, Kayshon Boutte is officially a Tiger.
The 4-star prospect out of Westgate in New Iberia signed his letter of intent Wednesday, picking LSU over Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado and other programs.
As a senior, Boutte recorded nearly 2,000 yards rushing and receiving while accounting for 27 touchdowns.
Boutte, 5 feet, 10 inches, 180 pounds, original committed to LSU on Oct. 21, 2018, according to 247Sports.
He will play in the Under Armour All-America Game.
