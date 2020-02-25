lsubaseball.050819 HS 560.JPG
Louisiana Tech shortstop Taylor Young (8) tags LSU right fielder Antoine Duplantis (8) out at second base for the double play in the first inning, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU hosts Louisiana Tech on Wednesday night. Below is some key information about the game.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+ and WatchESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball. Louisiana Tech is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 5-3. Louisiana Tech is 5-2.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. LHP Brandon Kaminer (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.2 IP, 2 BB, 4 SO); La. Tech – Fr. RHP Greg Martinez (1-0, 3.86 ERA, 4.2, 1 BB, 4 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: After using eight different lineups in its first eight games of the season, LSU will use one this week, starting against Louisiana Tech. Coach Paul Mainieri did not reveal it on Tuesday. The Tigers have not found all their reliable starters, but Mainieri wants to discover if one group can win games. For him, the timing felt correct with two weeks until Southeastern Conference play. Whatever lineup Mainieri writes against the Bulldogs will appear again this weekend in Houston.

