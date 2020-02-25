LSU hosts Louisiana Tech on Wednesday night. Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+ and WatchESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball. Louisiana Tech is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 5-3. Louisiana Tech is 5-2.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. LHP Brandon Kaminer (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.2 IP, 2 BB, 4 SO); La. Tech – Fr. RHP Greg Martinez (1-0, 3.86 ERA, 4.2, 1 BB, 4 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: After using eight different lineups in its first eight games of the season, LSU will use one this week, starting against Louisiana Tech. Coach Paul Mainieri did not reveal it on Tuesday. The Tigers have not found all their reliable starters, but Mainieri wants to discover if one group can win games. For him, the timing felt correct with two weeks until Southeastern Conference play. Whatever lineup Mainieri writes against the Bulldogs will appear again this weekend in Houston.