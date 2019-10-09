LSU outside linebacker Ray Thornton has returned from a brief suspension for a violation of team rules.
Thornton, who has practiced twice this week, did not play for the first time this season against Utah State.
"He's back and ready to play," coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday. "He's able to play if needed."
Last Thursday, Orgeron said Thornton was "suspended from the team right now." Orgeron did not give a date for Thornton's return or elaborate on the reason for his suspension. Thornton had missed five practices since LSU's win over Vanderbilt on Sept. 21.
Thornton, a junior, has played in four games this season as a backup outside linebacker. He has recorded three total tackles.