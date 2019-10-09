BR.lsunwstatemain.091519 HS 2216.jpg
Buy Now

LSU linebacker Ray Thornton (43) goes in to tackle Northwestern State quarterback Shelton Eppler (5) in the first half against Northwestern State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU outside linebacker Ray Thornton has returned from a brief suspension for a violation of team rules.

Thornton, who has practiced twice this week, did not play for the first time this season against Utah State.

"He's back and ready to play," coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday. "He's able to play if needed."

Last Thursday, Orgeron said Thornton was "suspended from the team right now." Orgeron did not give a date for Thornton's return or elaborate on the reason for his suspension. Thornton had missed five practices since LSU's win over Vanderbilt on Sept. 21.

Thornton, a junior, has played in four games this season as a backup outside linebacker. He has recorded three total tackles.

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments