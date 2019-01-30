COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If Tremont Waters is thinking about putting his name into the NBA draft for the second year in a row, Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Billy Kennedy may be the first to recommend that he stay in it this time.

Waters, LSU’s dynamic sophomore point guard, feasted on Kennedy’s team for the third time in as many career games against Texas A&M in the Tigers’ 72-57 win Wednesday night.

It was the 10th consecutive victory for No, 19 LSU (17-3, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) which allowed the Tigers to remain in a first-place tie with Tennessee, which crushed South Carolina on Tuesday night, at the top of the league standings.

For the second year in a row, Waters quieted the Reed Arena crowd when he walked into the building and picked up where he left off last Jan. 6.

That afternoon, Waters knocked down two 3-point baskets from 30 and 35 feet in the final 12 seconds to pull out an improbable 69-68 victory while finishing with 21 points and four assists. He went for 15 points and nine assists in LSU’s 12-point win in the rematch just 17 days later.

He was at it again Wednesday night, torching Texas A&M (8-11, 1-6) for 23 points in the first half and 36 points in all when he knocked down 11 of 18 field-goal attempts — including 6 of 10 from 3-point range — and was perfect on eight free-throw attempts. The six 3s were a career high.

Waters came up just three points of his career high of 39 that he had against Marquette in the Maui Invitational in his freshman season.

Waters also had seven rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block and looked to Kennedy like he did a year ago when he tortured the Aggies.

“I guess he likes it here,” LSU coach Will Wade deadpanned. “He just played an overall great floor game. He got going early … he was aggressive, he was attacking. When he plays like that, our team feeds off that.”

Kennedy, the former Southeastern Louisiana coach, certainly saw it again.

“He was really good last year,” Kennedy said when asked if he saw a difference in Waters’ play from last season. “He just controls the game on both ends of the floor. Defensively, he’s disruptive and offensively he’s a special player.”

LSU needed every one of those first-half points by Waters when it took a 37-36 lead to the locker room after the Aggies went on an 8-2 run in the final 2:31.

At that point, three of Will Wade’s starters — Skylar Mays, Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams — and top reserve Emmitt Williams were all scoreless.

Waters wound up being the only player to score in double figures for LSU.

Darius Days came off the bench to score nine, while Reid and Bigby-Williams had seven point each in the second half. Marlon Taylor also had seven points.

TJ Starks, who tried to handle Waters one-on-one on the defensive end for most of the night, scored 21 to lead Texas A&M, while Josh Nebo had 16.

But Kennedy had a little success with a 2-3 zone that he elected to stay with when LSU’s other players struggled from field. The exceptions were Waters, of course, and Days, who was 4 of 7 after hitting his first three field-goal attempts.

For his part, Waters said he wasn’t thinking about the success he had against A&M a year ago.

“It was just basketball,” he said. “Obviously, the game is different because they have a different team. I just came out and did what I had to do and listened to my coaching staff.”

He said he didn’t feel like he had a hot hand when he started shredding Texas A&M’s defense.

“The coaching staff and my teammates told me to take more open 3s,” he said. “I’ve been kind of hesitant. But I’ve been working on them. I just let them fly and they were going in.

"They were going in, so everyone told me to keep shooting. So I put them up.”