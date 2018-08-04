The much anticipated LSU quarterback battle began Saturday, when the team began preseason football camp at 4 p.m.
Junior Justin McMillan was the first to take snaps during the 25-minute time period allotted to the media, and the quarterbacks rotated between various 7-on-7 drills.
The school only permits open practice during individual drills.
Most of the early periods dealt with zone read drills, which would suit running quarterbacks like McMillan and Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow.
First look at the #LSU passers. pic.twitter.com/ihFKkshNEG— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 4, 2018
Orgeron even said Wednesday that the team might reserve a wildcat package for a running quarterback, but that particular formation was not run during the time period on Saturday.
When the quarterbacks started throwing deep routes, Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow completed his first.
Some deep throws. Burrow’s the only one to complete his. But you’ll see one isn’t another’s fault. pic.twitter.com/fosTl6jlVD— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 4, 2018
First snaps at running back
Senior running back Nick Brossette took the first snaps during individual drills.
Brossette is the most experienced tailback on the team, with 306 career yards in three seasons.
Sophomore Clyde Edwards-Helaire took the second snaps, followed by freshmen Tae Provens and Chris Curry, who Orgeron compared Wednesday to Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.
That’s #LSU freshman Chris Curry, who Ed Orgeron compared to Marshawn Lynch. pic.twitter.com/P9jZiKtdEv— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 4, 2018
Line adjustment
The first offensive linemen to take snaps during individual drills were sophomore left tackle Saahdiq Charles, senior left guard Garrett Brumfield, sophomore center Lloyd Cushenberry III, junior right guard Damien Lewis, and junior offensive lineman Adrian Magee.
Orgeron said that Lewis would move to the starting position on Friday, when he announced that Ed Ingram was suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.
Roll call
Sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss was the only player missing, since he'll be introducing his father, Randy Moss, in Saturday night's Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
Freshman offensive tackle Cameron Wire was out practicing with the team, although head coach Ed Orgeron said Friday that he wasn't sure Wire was yet recovered from a lingering injury he suffered while at East Ascension High.
Advocate sportswriters Sheldon Mickles and Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.