Though LSU earned widespread praise for its effort in last Saturday’s 20-14 loss at Alabama, it was still a loss. One that dropped the Tigers to 4-5 with three games to go. LSU must win two of its last three against Arkansas (6:30 p.m., Saturday, SEC Network), next Saturday against ULM and/or Nov. 27 against Texas A&M to be bowl eligible. A growing number of national bowl projections don’t think the Tigers are going to make it. Of the 17 bowl projections we found this week, six have the Tigers staying home for the holidays for the second straight year (LSU went 5-5 in 2020 and self-imposed a one-year bowl ban). That’s more than any picks for any one bowl involving LSU. Five picks have the Tigers in the Birmingham Bowl, with the rest in the Texas, Gasparilla and Liberty bowls.
THE PROJECTIONS
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: No bowl
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Coastal Carolina
BowlSeason.com: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor
Joe Broback, ProFootballNetwork.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. Houston
Nick Bromberg, Yahoo! Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Texas
CollegeFootballNews.com: No bowl
CollegeSportsMadness.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. Boston College
Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: No bowl
Mike Huguenin, On3.com: No bowl
Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Louisville
Stewart Mandel, The Athletic: Liberty Bowl vs. Texas
Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. UAB
Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. SMU
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: No bowl
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. UCF
Erick Smith, USA Today: Texas Bowl vs. Texas
Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: No bowl
BOWL GUIDE
Gasparilla Bowl: 6 p.m., Dec. 23, Tampa, Florida (ESPN)
Birmingham Bowl: 11 a.m., Dec. 28, Birmingham, Alabama (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl: 6:45 p.m., Dec. 28, Memphis, Tennessee (ESPN)
Texas Bowl: TBD, Jan. 4, Houston (ESPN)
All times Central