Though LSU earned widespread praise for its effort in last Saturday’s 20-14 loss at Alabama, it was still a loss. One that dropped the Tigers to 4-5 with three games to go. LSU must win two of its last three against Arkansas (6:30 p.m., Saturday, SEC Network), next Saturday against ULM and/or Nov. 27 against Texas A&M to be bowl eligible. A growing number of national bowl projections don’t think the Tigers are going to make it. Of the 17 bowl projections we found this week, six have the Tigers staying home for the holidays for the second straight year (LSU went 5-5 in 2020 and self-imposed a one-year bowl ban). That’s more than any picks for any one bowl involving LSU. Five picks have the Tigers in the Birmingham Bowl, with the rest in the Texas, Gasparilla and Liberty bowls.

THE PROJECTIONS

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: No bowl

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Coastal Carolina

BowlSeason.com: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor

Joe Broback, ProFootballNetwork.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. Houston

Nick Bromberg, Yahoo! Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Texas

CollegeFootballNews.com: No bowl

CollegeSportsMadness.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. Boston College

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: No bowl

Mike Huguenin, On3.com: No bowl

Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Louisville

Stewart Mandel, The Athletic: Liberty Bowl vs. Texas

Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. UAB

Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. SMU

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: No bowl

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. UCF

Erick Smith, USA Today: Texas Bowl vs. Texas

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: No bowl

BOWL GUIDE

Gasparilla Bowl: 6 p.m., Dec. 23, Tampa, Florida (ESPN)

Birmingham Bowl: 11 a.m., Dec. 28, Birmingham, Alabama (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl: 6:45 p.m., Dec. 28, Memphis, Tennessee (ESPN)

Texas Bowl: TBD, Jan. 4, Houston (ESPN)

All times Central