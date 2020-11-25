Look closely for these three Texas A&M players when LSU faces the Aggies at 6 p.m. Saturday inside Kyle Field.
1. Kellen Mond, quarterback
The most experienced quarterback in the SEC, Mond is a four-year starter. This season he has increased his completion percentage to 64.3 while throwing for 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns with two interceptions. A capable runner, he has also rushed for 112 yards and one touchdown.
2. Isaiah Spiller, running back
Though Texas A&M uses a group of running backs, Spiller outpaces the rest, totaling 69 more carries than the second-leading rusher. Spiller ranks third in the conference with 107.17 yards rushing per game. This season, he has 643 total yards rushing and five touchdowns.
3. Buddy Johnson, linebacker
Johnson leads Texas A&M’s defense in tackles (57) after recording double-digit tackles in four games. Active all over the field, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound senior also has two sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections, leading one of the best defenses in the conference as the middle linebacker.