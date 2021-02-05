The LSU men's basketball team had a game postponed Friday for the second time since Southeastern Conference play began in late December.

The SEC announced late Friday morning that LSU's home game with No. 22 Florida, which was set for a 1 p.m. tip Saturday, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the UF program.

In a news release announcing the postponement, the league office said a makeup date had not yet been determined for the game.

The postponement came at an inopportune time for LSU (11-6, 6-4 SEC), which was eager to play again after a 78-60 loss at No. 10 Alabama on Wednesday night.

Coach Will Wade said his team practiced at 7 a.m. Friday and was ready to play Florida (10-5, 6-4 SEC) after the Gators won their first matchup 83-79 on Jan. 2 in Gainesville.

LSU and Florida are in a three-way tie with Missouri for second place in the SEC standings, four games behind league-leading Alabama.

Wade said he gave his team the rest of Friday off and will hold practice all weekend for LSU's next scheduled game on Wednesday night at Mississippi State.

LSU's next home game is against No. 11 Tennessee on Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.

The league said a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Florida program prompted Saturday's postponement.

LSU's Jan. 9 contest at Missouri, which was to be played in Columbia, was also postponed the day before the game.

That day, LSU already had a chartered plane waiting to take the team to Missouri. So the SEC quickly re-arranged the schedule and sent the Tigers to Ole Miss, which had its game with South Carolina postponed.

The LSU-Florida postponement was the second one set for Saturday after Texas A&M's game at Arkansas was scrapped earlier this week.

Texas A&M's home game with Vanderbilt on Wednesday night also had to be postponed because of COVID issues in the Aggies' program.

Like most coaches around the country, Wade has had to juggle his schedule because of the pandemic.

LSU pulled out of it season-opening multi-team event at Nebraska because of a virus outbreak in that state and the Tigers instead played two games in a tournament arranged by Saint Louis University.

LSU also picked up a game against Southeastern to replace what would have been a third game in Nebraska before the Tigers had to pause because of COVID issues within the program in early December.

A matchup with South Florida in Atlanta and home games with UNO, North Texas and VCU were canceled along with a replacement game against Texas Southern.