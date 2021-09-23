Austin Deculus first noticed BJ Ojulari when he was a young recruit from Marietta High School, just outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

“Whenever he would come on his recruiting visits,” LSU’s starting right tackle said this week, “I could tell, ‘This dude’s going to be special.’ ”

Now, some 20 months after Ojulari became an early enrollee at LSU, Deculus sees it on a regular basis.

He’s seen the speedy 6-foot-3, 244-pound pass-rusher up close in practice, watching tape cut-ups after practice, and, of course, in games.

“BJ has been a freak since he’s been here, since Day One,” a smiling Deculus said.

Ojulari, a four-star recruit in the 2020 class, showed flashes of it as a true freshman in a 2020 season that was shortened to 10 games because of COVID-19.

But, he’s taken off in LSU’s first three games this season.

He recorded one sack each against UCLA and McNeese State and last Saturday night had 2½ in a 49-21 rout of Central Michigan. For his efforts, Ojulari was named the Southeastern Conference defensive lineman of the week.

With 4½ sacks already, Ojulari is tied for the FBS lead with Army’s Andre Carter and Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson going into Saturday’s SEC opener with Mississippi State in Starkville.

Ojulari’s increased sack total came with a slight two-foot move to the outside of the opponent’s tackle, allowing the speedy pass-rusher to get an even better jump off the ball.

“We’re playing more of an attacking style of defense,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said. “We’ve got him wider. Last year, we had him right on the tackle, which is not conducive to making plays in the backfield.

“We’ve got him two feet outside the tackle and rushing every time. So that's helping.”

Ojulari certainly appreciates the opportunity to pressure the quarterback more than he did a year ago. He had four sacks, with three of them coming in a rout of South Carolina.

“It’s definitely given us more of an attack mentality, widening us out a bit to get after the quarterback,” he said. “We definitely have more free reign to elude the tackle and get a better rush in first- and second-down situations.”

Deculus said Ojulari is even more dangerous now with more room to roam out on the edge.

“He has the speed and he has some crazy strength that people don’t know about,” Deculus said. “He’ll get you on that edge and just try to do some different things.”

“BJ is progressing as a player, each and every week,” LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell said. “He’s a natural-born pass rusher, he can do it all.”

With defensive end Andre Anthony sidelined for the remainder of the season, Ojulari could be asked to take more of the load even though Ali Gaye, who's missed the past two games, is likely to return Saturday.

Ojulari said it was a group decision to make the adjustment among Orgeron, a longtime defensive line coach, new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones and first-year defensive line coach Andre Carter.

Specifically though, Ojulari has put his speed and strength to better use this season while learning some new techniques under Carter, a 13-year NFL veteran who recorded 80½ sacks as a defensive end and outside linebacker.

Carter was an NFL assistant for five seasons before joining Orgeron’s staff this winter.

Ojulari said he was excited about the hire considering Carter played and coached in the NFL as did Carter’s father, Rubin.

“It fires you up because you know he’s played the game, he knows the game,” Ojulari said. “So just being able to talk to and learn from someone who’s done it, there’s no other experience.”

The 6-4, 260-pound Carter, now 42, has even helped his young pupils by slipping on a pair of shoulder pads for some hands-on experience.

“He’s very engaged in practice. … He’ll do anything he needs to do to give us the right look before Saturday,” Ojulari said. “He’s just a great coach and he’s taught us a lot, technique-wise, coming from the NFL and playing in the NFL.

“It’s a great experience to learn from him.”

Orgeron has certainly seen it, noting Carter has brought extra energy to his defensive line.

“He's coaching those guys; he had 80½ sacks in the NFL,” Orgeron said. “He's teaching them. He challenges them every day on the little things and shows them how he did it.”

While the Tigers defense leads the nation with 19 sacks (they had 24 in 10 games last season) and also tops the FBS with 40 tackles for loss, the defensive line has been responsible for 14 of those sacks and 21 TFLs.

“Defensive line, we’re definitely held to a higher standard,” Ojulari said. “We want to create the juice, we want to make all the plays. We want everyone to feed off our energy.”

Personally, Ojulari is looking to continue on the path that has helped him become a three-down player. Yet, he knows he’s not a finished product.

‘It’s been a steady progression, just looking up to guys like (teammates) Andre Anthony and Ali Gaye and seeing what I can take away from their game into the run-stopping side of the defense,” he said.

“Even with the pass rush, they’re still teaching me things because they have more experience. It’s just an ongoing development every day to get better.”