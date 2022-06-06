The LSU baseball team takes on Southern Miss at 3 p.m. on Monday in a game that will decide which squad will be hosting an NCAA super regional later this week. You can follow along here for the score and live updates.
USM topped LSU 8-4 Sunday night to set up Monday's do-or-die contest at Pete Taylor Park in the Hattiesburg Regional.
The Golden Eagles and Tigers will be challenged to determine the right pitchers to put on the mound after both teams have battled their way through a challenging weekend.
The winner will take on the winner of the Coral Gables Regional with Ole Miss and Arizona the last two teams standing.
Follow along below for the latest from Hattiesburg, Mississippi.