In the summer of 1966, an opportunity presented itself to two young friends, both LSU administrators.
Back then, university employees could buy LSU football tickets and score tickets to all other sports at the same time, free of charge. That summer, a colleague urged Jim Firnberg and Jerry Baudin to buy season tickets for LSU men’s basketball.
Firnberg was puzzled. Why would he buy something he could get for free? Because, as his colleague explained, a tall, skinny hotshot freshman with dark, moppy hair had enrolled at LSU. Reserve your seats now, he said, before “Pistol” Pete Maravich changes LSU hoops forever.
So Firnberg and Baudin nabbed a few seats at center court, only a few rows up — prime location at Parker Coliseum, where Maravich played his collegiate ball. During the 1966-67 season, they watched fans pack the venue to see Maravich’s freshman team, then desert the place when the varsity squad took the floor.
That season, his first in purple and gold, Maravich averaged 44 points per game.
“It was more of a show, what (Maravich) could do with the basketball going down the court,” Baudin said. “It was entertainment.”
The two friends were hooked. Decades later, Firnberg and Baudin still have their seats. They’ve been LSU basketball season ticket holders for 56 years — and this season, their second home, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, named for the young gun who sucked them in, turns 50.
It’s showing its age.
On Jan. 8, after LSU defeated Tennessee, coach Will Wade complained that the PMAC’s roof was leaking, and the water heater was broken. On Jan. 27, radio host Jordy Culotta said some fans, sitting only a few rows up, saw rats scurry across their feet.
To address potential structural problems, the Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF) signed a contract with an architectural firm named Populous, a global company that specializes in stadium design. Populous will assess all of LSU’s athletic facilities in the coming months, write a report and present it to athletic director Scott Woodward. From there, LSU will decide how to upgrade the PMAC.
But for now, LSU officials are keeping mum on the future of the historic athletic venue, which was, at different times over the years, a concert hall, a hospital for Hurricane Katrina victims and a factory for personal protective equipment at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(The PMAC) does need some TLC, as does Tiger Stadium and a few of our other facilities,” Woodward said. “We need to be prudent and smart in addressing these problems. A lot of it is going to be based on what we can do financially and how we do it. We’re still early in the process.”
•••
Before Will Wilton was named the director of the PMAC, he was a young student at University High. He never passed on a chance to watch Pete Maravich play.
In the early ’70s, a young Wilton heard Maravich and his LSU team were coming to U-High to practice. He was excited but wondered why the team needed to use a high school gym when Parker Coliseum was within walking distance.
As it turned out, the Coliseum, nicknamed the Cow Palace, was knee-deep in rodeo season. Maravich took a backseat to cattle.
“It was a cow barn,” Wilton said. “That’s what it was.”
Today, the Cow Palace still stands on Ag Center Lane and Highland Road. When Maravich played there, it was a dusty building, with a temporary court and no air conditioning. It primarily hosted rodeos and livestock shows.
On a mild Monday night in February 1970, Firnberg, Baudin and nearly 9,000 fans watched Maravich eclipse 3,000 career points against Mississippi State. The two friends counted down the 13 points Maravich needed to hit the milestone and applauded when the game was paused to celebrate the milestone.
Maravich went on to score 49, shooting a strong 21-for-40 from the field. The Tigers won easily, 109-91.
Maravich’s performances, and the crowds they drew, necessitated an upgrade in facilities.
The PMAC, originally named the Student Assembly Center, was scheduled to open in the summer of 1970, according to archives of The Daily Reveille. Instead, after workers went on multiple strikes and crews encountered design flaws during construction, the $11.5 million facility opened in December 1971 for a graduation ceremony and put the Cow Palace out to pasture.
LSU basketball hosted its first game there Jan. 3, 1972. Finberg and Baudin sat down in their padded seats, felt the cool air-conditioned breeze, peered up at a large scoreboard suspended from the ceiling and heard the loud boom of the public address announcer.
“It was just unbelievable,” Baudin said, “very accommodating for fans.”
The brand new Assembly Center also accommodated large concerts. When Wilton was director of the center from 1986-96, his job was to “produce programming” for the LSU community, not just athletic events. In the ’70s and ’80s, the center was the best concert venue between Atlanta and Houston.
“Outside of the Beatles,” he said, “I can’t think of a major group we didn’t do.”
The Rolling Stones, U2, The Eagles, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, The Who, Duran Duran, Elton John, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Neil Young, John Denver and others — They all stopped in Baton Rouge on tour. At its peak, the PMAC was hosting two major shows per month.
The main attraction was no longer a bunch of cows.
“The building was very active,” Wilton said. ”It was recognized nationally.”
•••
Perhaps the PMAC hosted no greater show, however, than a 1990 contest between LSU and Loyola Marymount. Fans voted the 148-141 overtime thriller the best game ever played in the center. The vote was unveiled Saturday night during LSU's win over Mississippi State.
Firnberg was at that game in 1990, and he was there 32 years later during the 50th anniversary celebration.
“There wasn’t a lot of defense in that game,” Firnberg chuckled. “Both teams were hitting everything they threw up.”
Today, Firnberg is 86 years old. He lives in a nursing home and attends LSU basketball games with his son, Tim, and Baudin. He missed only two games this season, both 8 p.m. tips.
On Saturday night, Firnberg sat in his usual seat, at center court, a few rows up, on the aisle, the same spot he first sat in the Cow Palace all those years ago. He wore a purple collared shirt and a gold hat but sat only with his son. Baudin, his friend and co-season ticket holder of 56 years, couldn’t make the game: He was nursing a foot injury.
So Firnberg watched as LSU introduced more than a dozen former players to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the PMAC. He watched them walk onto the court one by one, each representing a different era of LSU hoops, each a reminder of the passage of time.
Firnberg has seen them all race up and down the court. The 86-year-old has already decided to renew his tickets for next season, which will be his 57th in those seats. He has no plans to stop anytime soon.
“As long as I can do it,” he said with a smile.